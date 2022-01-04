Possible meteor makes a loud boom over Pittsburgh
Cameras were rolling as a loud boom rang out over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 1, which may have been caused by a meteor exploding overhead, according to the National Weather Service.
Cameras were rolling as a loud boom rang out over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 1, which may have been caused by a meteor exploding overhead, according to the National Weather Service.
Amazon Prime has lots of great titles for you to play in January for free.
As of Tuesday morning, drivers in northern Virginia have been stuck for more than 15 hours on I-95 after a crash and icy conditions shut down traffic.
"In reality, it was literally things stuck together with staples and tape."View Entire Post ›
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
The Browns didn't want to imagine where they would be without Baker Mayfield. Unwisely addressing their fears, they have gone nowhere with him.
The 27-year-old model is living her best life.
The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger moved up an all-time NFL list in his Heinz Field farewell, but he's still very far behind Tom Brady.
The Jan. 6 committee could soon have the Trump tapes and the "Late Show" host wants to see them.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a message for the media after Antonio Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay ended in abrupt fashion Sunday.
Just a day after Tessa Thompson's selfie in full Valkyrie armor leaked online, alleged official...
This viral clip has viewers cracking up all over TikTok. The post Dad compares what it’s like bringing home your first baby VS. bringing home your fourth appeared first on In The Know.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
'He'd be the first to tell you that's a bonehead play', Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. said as Clowney's costly penalty sets up Steelers TD
Move over, Lawrence Tynes. There's a new record-holder at Lambeau Field.
A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.
Casey Thompson to Oklahoma?
Hollars' photo came after Grosjean's podium finish in the 2021 Grand Prix of Indianapolis.