Possible microbial contamination spurs Robitussin Honey cough syrup recall

The maker of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups announced a product recall Wednesday due to potentially dangerous microbial contamination. Photo by Steffen Frank/Pixabay

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Haleon PLC recalled eight batches of its Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups due to potentially dangerous microbial contamination.

Use of the products by customers who have compromised immune systems "could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events, such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection," Haleon officials said when announcing the recall on Wednesday.

While the primary concern is for those who have compromised immune systems, Haleon officials said they can't rule out potentially negative effects on those with non-compromised immune systems.

The recalled Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult cough syrups recalled are sold in 4- and 8-ounce packages while all of the Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups recalled are sold in an 8-ounce package.

The 4-ounce packages recalled are identified by the lot number T10810 with an expiration date listed as 31OCT2025. The 8-ounce Honey CF Max Day Adult packages have lot numbers T08730 through T08733 and share the same expiration date of 31MAY2025. Lot number T10808 with the expiration date listed as 30SEP2025 also is recalled.

The Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult 8-ounce packages are lot numbers T08740 and T08742, both of which have expiration dates listed as 30JUN2026.

Haleon officials said they haven't received any reports of anyone suffering adverse effects from the cough syrups but proactively recalled the products and notified distributors and customers.

Anyone wanting to learn more can contact Haleon's consumer relations staff by calling 800-245-1040 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.