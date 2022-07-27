A possible motive?

#BrightonAxMurderTrial

A judge has ruled that prosecutors in the upcoming murder trial of James Krauseneck may present evidence that he killed his wife with an ax blow to the head in part because she discovered he had lied about having a Ph.D. Shortly before Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s brutal homicide in February 1982 in the couple’s Brighton home, Eastman Kodak officials confronted James Krauseneck, an economist for the company, when they could find no record of the doctoral degree he claimed to have. A motive for the killing in the decades-old case has been elusive, but prosecutors contend that Krauseneck’s alleged lies about a Ph.D. threatened his employment and contributed to marital strife. His trial is scheduled to start Aug. 29.

James Krauseneck listens as discussion between the attorneys about materials can be turned over to the defense takes place.

After a two-year absence, the Bills have returned to the St. John Fisher campus for training camp, and they’re happy to be there, especially for the turkey burgers. After the first practice, quarterback Josh Allen said he was looking forward to having one for lunch, saying, “That’s the main reason I like coming here." Said safety Jordan Poyer, “I’ve been waiting three years for those turkey burgers.” They may be delicious, but they look pretty … ordinary.

On Wednesday, Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar made her preference known for Monroe County public defender: Robert Ross Fogg, a Buffalo-based criminal defense attorney. Lamar believes that a person of color should lead the office. Most Legislature Democrats favor Assistant Public Defender Julie Cianca, who is white. An appointment will require a full vote of the Legislature. Background.

