Possible murder suicide discovered at Lakewood Ranch condo, Manatee County deputies say

A possible murder-suicide was discovered by deputies during a welfare check in Lakewood Ranch on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a news release.

A relative had contacted the sheriff’s office, saying they had not heard from their sister and brother-in-law for a week and asking for a welfare check.

Deputies found two people dead inside the home at Lake Vista Condos just before 1:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s report listed them as a 63-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man.

“Due to the advanced level of decomposition, the victims have not been positively identified at this time and their names are not being released pending ID and next of kin notification,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said “suspicious circumstances were noted” and they believe the deaths were a murder and suicide.

“They do not have reason to believe there is an active threat to the community,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will update as more information is available.