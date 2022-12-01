Possible murder-suicide leaves five dead, including two children, in Illinois

Authorities in Illinois were investigating a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday after five people, including two children, were discovered dead.

Officers responded to a home in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove around 11 a.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. When no one answered the door, they forced entry and discovered five bodies inside the residence, police said.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the violence was “domestic in nature” and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

None of the dead have been identified, but neighbors told the Chicago Sun Times a family of five lived in the home — a husband and wife, a grandmother and two children around the ages of 3 and 7.

Residents were still rattled Thursday in wake of the grisly discovery, many of them wondering how something so terrible could happen in the quiet neighborhood.

“I grew up here, so it’s just so shocking for this to happen,” one neighbor told NBC 5.

“It’s something I’m still trying to wrap my head around. This isn’t how it’s supposed to be, especially around the holidays.”

First responders remained on the scene overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is also assisting with the investigation.

Buffalo Grove officials have asked residents to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds.