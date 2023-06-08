Possible murder-suicide under investigation in Colusa

Jun. 7—The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a possible murder-suicide incident is being investigated after deputies found two people dead in Arbuckle.

According to officials, deputies from the sheriff's office and other agencies were dispatched at about 12:36 a.m. on Wednesday to the 6700 block of Wisconsin Avenue in response to a reported domestic dispute involving multiple victims with stab wounds.

When deputies arrived at about 12:44 a.m., they found Emma Rosales, 34, and Jose Rosales-Cruz, 35, both of Arbuckle, unconscious with life threatening injuries, officials said.

"Law enforcement personnel initiated life saving measures awaiting the arrival of medical personnel," the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. "Ms. Rosales and Mr. Rosales were later pronounced deceased on scene."

Along with detectives from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, the California Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Unit also responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, officials said.

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office said that at this time, the injuries inflicted upon Rosales-Cruz appeared to be "self-inflicted." The incident, officials said, is currently being investigated as a murder-suicide and that there are no threats to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office at 530-458-0200.