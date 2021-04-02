Possible murder weapon recovered

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Apr. 2—ATHENS — The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said it has recovered what it believes to be the weapon used in the shooting death of a Piney Chapel man early Monday morning.

The office said its investigators found David Thornton, 51, dead being notified about 3 a.m. Monday of the shooting in the 22000 block of New Garden Road in the Piney Chapel community, north of Athens. Thornton's son, Daniel James Thornton, 28, was charged with murder and booked into the Limestone County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators discovered a .357 handgun containing three spent shells in a burn pile on the New Garden Road property. The gun has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for comparison with the projectiles recovered from the scene.

Daniel Thornton's arraignment has been set for April 6 at 1:30 p.m., according to court records.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

Recommended Stories

  • Man armed with gun shot and killed by Fremont officers, police say

    An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a Fremont hotel, police say.

  • If You Catch the Moon at the Right Time, It Can Help You Succeed

    Applying for a job? Asking out your crush? Check the Moon first.

  • Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

    Turkey on Friday began administering Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shots, introducing a second vaccine in its campaign that began in mid-January, as new cases reached record highs. Turkey has so far delivered 16.5 million vaccine doses nationwide, including more than 7 million people who have received a second dose of the shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech. A total of 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Turkey, with that number expected to reach 4.5 million in the coming days, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

  • Colorado Democrats want action on gun control after Boulder shooting

    Democratic lawmakers from Colorado are demanding concrete action to address gun violence in the days after a mass shooting in Boulder left 10 dead. What's happening: The conversation is increasingly focused on banning assault weapons and those like the Ruger AR-556 that the accused gunman used at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A push for a federal assault weapons ban — backed by President Biden — appears unlikely to pass given the narrow Democratic margin in the U.S. Senate.A state-level effort could prove easier, though it wouldn't stop others from bringing guns across Colorado lines.The big picture: Seven states and the District of Columbia prohibit some assault weapons — but Colorado is not among them.In Washington, Colorado's four Democratic members of the U.S. House signed a letter Wednesday that urged Biden to make it more difficult to purchase weapons like the AR-556.Days earlier, the lawmakers called on Biden to issue an executive order banning the importation of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.At the state Capitol in Denver, lawmakers want to ensure any action "doesn't just make us feel good, but actually can save lives," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). "It would be irresponsible for the legislature not to do anything in light of the tragedy last week," state House Speaker Alec Garnett (D-Denver) said.Republican leaders stand opposed to gun restrictions.Worth noting: Two measures being discussed wouldn't have directly impacted the Boulder situation. A proposed bill to affirm the ability of local governments to ban assault weapons — a move Boulder took that is being challenged in court — wouldn't have helped because the alleged shooter purchased the gun in neighboring Arvada.Likewise, legislation being considered to implement a five-day waiting period for gun purchases wouldn't apply because the shooter legally bought the gun after a background check six days earlier.What's next: Democratic lawmakers are unsure about how to proceed and some are urging a focus on mental health measures. Whether Gov. Jared Polis will put his weight behind new gun regulations remains unclear. The question exposes the Democrat's mixed record on the issue.In 2013, as a congressman, Polis said he opposed a ban on assault-style weapons, saying it would "make it harder for Colorado families to defend themselves and also interfere with the recreational use of guns."In 2018, as he ran for governor, Polis did an about-face and sponsored a bill to ban weapons such as AR-15s and AK-47s.In response to the latest push for legislation, Polis won't say where he stands — only that he'll review what arrives on his desk.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Facebook In Robocall Lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court sides with Facebook, Inc. (NADSAQ: FB) in a case that accused the social media giant of violating a federal anti-robocall law. What Happened: The lawsuit was filed by Montana resident Noah Duguid in California federal court in 2015. Duguid charged Facebook with sending him repeated text messages about an attempted log-in, even though he didn’t have an account on Facebook. Duguid accused Facebook of violating the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which was created to halt excessive telemarketing by putting a ban on most unauthorized robocalls. Duguid said he brought the lawsuit when he was unable to get Facebook to stop text messaging him. The case was originally thrown out by a federal judge who noted the 1991 law’s definition of robocalling involved automated dialers that “store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator.” However, the case was revived by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019, which argued the law covered both the automatic dialing of randomly generated numbers and stored numbers that are not randomly generated, with Duguid’s case falling into the latter consideration. What Happened Next: The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Facebook’s favor, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor authoring the decision that faulted the lower court ruling by pointing out Facebook did not use the "random or sequential number generator" cited in the 1991 law. "Because Facebook’s notification system neither stores nor produces numbers 'using a random or sequential number generator,' it is not an autodialer," Sotomayor wrote. "This definition excludes equipment like Facebook’s login notification system, which does not use such technology ... Duguid's quarrel is with Congress, which did not define an autodialer as malleably as he would have liked." Related Link: Supreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit (Photo courtesy SupremeCourt.gov) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChinese Government Attacks H&M Over Statement On Xinjiang Forced Labor: ReportSupreme Court Denies Facebook Appeal On Curtailing B Tracking Lawsuit© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Michigan Is Again Becoming Overwhelmed with COVID Cases: ‘It Is Absolutely Alarming’

    The state has the most COVID-19 cases per capita in the U.S. right now, and is reporting an average of more than 5,600 new infections a day

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Utah Jazz players feared it was 'the end' when their plane's engine failed after hitting a flock of birds

    Jazz guard Mike Conley said it felt like the plane was breaking apart in midair as players sat in silence, unsure of what was happening.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • Meadows' homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

    Tyler Glasnow looked like an ace, and Austin Meadows looked like a slugger again. Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth provided all the scoring, Glasnow breezed through six shutout innings and the reigning AL champion Tampa Bay Rays started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in right-center with ease.

  • CCTV shows couple in Seoul daubing over $500,000 graffiti artwork

    (Reuters) -A couple in South Korea accused of damaging artwork by American graffiti artist JonOne said they had mistakenly thought they were allowed to daub paint on the piece as "participatory art", the head of the exhibition said on Friday. The 240cm by 700cm untitled artwork is estimated to be worth as much as $500,000 and was painted by JonOne in 2016 in front of an audience in Seoul. Paint cans and brushes from the live performance are moved with the artwork, including to its current location at a gallery in Lotte World Mall, and are displayed on the ground in front of the painting and considered part of the artwork.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • Oxfam suspends two aid workers amid sex exploitation claims in DR Congo

    Some staff fear the charity has not learnt the lessons of the 2018 Haiti scandal, the Times reports.

  • Jeff Bezos' link to Chargers ownership is not his first rodeo

    Billionaire Jeff Bezos has had his eyes on NFL ownership for a while now and the Chargers could be a fit.

  • Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

    The Biden administration on Thursday welcomed a European Union announcement that the participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 accord. Friday’s virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran comes as the U.S. is exploring ways to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The State Department praised the meeting and said it would be watched closely by U.S. officials.

  • Afghan polio vaccine drive in trouble after three female medics killed

    The killing of three female polio vaccine providers in Afghanistan this week has forced aid agencies and the government to re-assess field postings for thousands of female medics at a time when nearly 10 million Afghan children need polio drops. Officials at the United Nation Childrens' Fund (UNICEF), one of the agencies helping in the large-scale polio vaccination drive across Afghanistan that was launched this week, said they were reviewing the involvement of women in the role after unidentified gunmen killed three frontline workers in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Tuesday. A UNICEF official said that steps were being taken to ensure that vaccinations continue but that the polio campaign in three districts, targeting an estimated 320,722 children under the age of five, will be delayed until after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in May.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • National television in a playoff race; tonight Charlotte Hornets are in prime time

    Game against the Brooklyn Nets is nationally televised on TNT

  • Nobody Knows Food and Drinks like an Opera Singer

    GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSICLudovic Tézier has a secret to share with me. Never mind that as one of the finest baritones in the world his booming voice makes it hard to be discreet.“The truth about opera singers is that food and drinks are pretty much the only topic we discuss. When they know you’ve been hired to sing in a new opera house, your musician friends will give you their list,” he tells me. “Where to get the best täffelspitz with cream spinach if you’re in Vienna. The address of Pavarotti’s cook in Genova. The best wine bar in Madrid. Believe me, nobody knows food and drinks like an opera singer.”Can the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?How to Avoid Overhyped and Overpriced BourbonSuch is the unconventional life of travel led by opera singers, or at least was before the spread of Covid-19. And that life also came with its spells of homesickness. “I remember my debut at the Met,” says Tézier. “It was the year 2000 and I was singing Escamillo in Carmen. I loved New York City right away but food wise, it was challenging. The Parmigiano cheese I found at my local supermarket was from Cincinnati. So, when my American agent asked me to stay one more week for a televised concert—the opportunity of a lifetime she insisted—I said no way, I’m out of here. I need to go back home for real cheese! She thought I was nuts. Obviously, the New York food scene has changed a lot since then, only for the better.”In the last 20 years, 52-year old Tézier has been back at the Metropolitan Opera many times, most notably in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor as the main character’s villainous father. (This 2011, production is currently available for streaming on the Met’s website.)In December, providing Lincoln Center reopens in time, Tézier is set to sing the tragic title role in Rigoletto, one of Verdi’s finest operas. The great Italian composer is very much on Tézier’s mind these days as shown by his exquisite first solo album simply titled Verdi (Sony Classical), which was just released this winter. “We recorded in Bologna, which is one of the very best places to eat and drink in the world. I mean Luciano [Pavarotti] grew up a few miles away in Modena. That says it all.”For Tézier, his love of food and drink began by the Mediterranean where he grew up on France’s beautiful coast. He still speaks with a warm and musical accent common in his hometown of Marseilles. “What really rocked my world was a summer holiday in the Gers region, that’s in the Southwest of France. We were staying on a farm and believe me, there was a depth of knowledge there,” he recalls. “I remember this woman, beautifully-named Zélie. What a cook! She prepared zucchini flowers fritters that were heavenly. With the male flowers, mind you, because if you use the females you ruin the chain of reproduction. And she made incredible pastries in her wood oven. The thin dough was filled with crab apples in an Armagnac sauce.” GREGOR HOHENBERG/SONY MUSIC Since then, the famed brandy has remained a personal favorite of his. “I remember the locals pouring Armagnac in balloon glasses, savoring it and talking about the variety of tastes they perceived. I remember the wonderful, vanilla-like smell of the alcohol maturing in the oak barrels. And seeing the transparent color of the [unaged] brandy presented in a thimble for everybody to admire and the mahogany colors of the mature one. Beautiful memories.”Is there a vocal benefit to drinking before a concert or is liquor a singing hazard? “We’ve all heard the urban legends,” Tézier admits. “Namely that you should drink whiskey to get a lower register or a glass of Bordeaux to lubricate the vocal cords. Personally, I don’t do any of it for the same reason that an athlete doesn’t drink before a game. Alcohol stiffens the muscles and that’s all the vocal cords are, it’s pretty simple. So, I enjoy a nice drink after a show or on my downtime in Alsace.”Mangia! Inside Luciano Pavarotti’s Italian KitchenTézier, his wife, the soprano Cassandre Berthon, and their young son, have settled into a house near wine country in Dorlisheim, which is not too far from Strasburg. “A guy from Marseilles who finds a home in Alsace, it’s not that common, but it’s my story,” says Tézier. “I’m in awe of the savoir faire of these winemakers who are our neighbors. I can recommend the Rangen de Thann for instance, a wonderful, joyous white wine. It is also a rarity because the workers have to rope down the hill to collect the grapes. A wine like that can produce in you great emotions. Pretty much like music. There is great music all around…and then there is Mozart.”So if Rangen de Thann goes with Mozart, then what do you drink while listening to Verdi’s operas? Tézier doesn’t miss a beat. “A glass of Amarone della Valpolicella,” he says. “Spicy and deep, with a touch of a violent, beastly feeling to it…That wine is pure Verdi.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.