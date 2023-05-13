Possible neighbor dispute turns deadly, Fresno police say, with one person detained

Fresno police Saturday were investigating a fatal shooting that appeared to follow a dispute between neighbors near Dakota Avenue and Highway 168. One person was detained.

Police were called to the scene at 10:07 a.m. and officers found a man who had been shot several times in front of a home, Lt. Brian Pierce said. Officers rendered aid before the man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Pierce said it appeared the man who had been shot lived at a nearby home, and a “person of interest” was detained. Officers were interviewing other people at the scene. He said it was to early in the investigation to provide more information about the person of interest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.