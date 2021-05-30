Possible north Minneapolis shooting victim dies

A man died of a gunshot wound at North Memorial Health Hospital after reports of shooting Saturday night in north Minneapolis, police reported.

Minneapolis police responded shortly after 9 p.m. to reports of gunfire on the 2600 block of Upton Avenue N. but were unable to find a victim. They subsequently learned that a man had arrived at North Memorial with a gunshot wound and died.

Officers were able to find the location of the shooting and process the scene but had no information about what led to the incident. If the man who died was shot in Minneapolis, he would be city's 34th homicide victim of 2021.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson