Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting on Pellicer Lane

The St. Augustine Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting in the area of South Dixie near Madeore Street and Pellicer Lane Sunday evening.

Officials say at least four officers were involved, with none injured.

The suspect was shot multiple times according to an eye-witness video that has been provided to us.

Eye-witnesses report that the male suspect was sitting on a porch drinking and smoking, holding a gun. The suspect then walked into the road, holding a long curved knife roughly seven to eight inches in length, charging at the police who proceeded to shoot at him.

Police are asking neighbors to stay out of the area. The scene is secure and there is currently no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

