Possible overdose investigated in North Mankato

Aug. 16—NORTH MANKATO — Police are investigating a possible overdose death in North Mankato.

Police were called to the 300 block of Page Avenue at 11:03 p.m. Monday and found an unresponsive 22-year-old male. Officers had been informed by the caller that the person may have "taken something."

Officers performed CPR and administered NARCAN but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

An autopsy will be performed be the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time and the police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force are continuing an investigation.