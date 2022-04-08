Possible plea this spring after fatal Lawrence intersection crash

Apr. 8—LAWRENCE — A local man charged after a high-speed crash that killed a young mother and left her friend severely injured could avoid a trial and plead guilty later this spring.

A status conference for Pedro Nieves, 29, was held this week in Salem Superior Court.

A state prison sentence of at least 22 years was already suggested by a superior court judge, should Nieves plead guilty.

Nieves was charged with manslaughter and related charges after the high-speed, fatal crash at South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue in the early morning of April 29, 2021.

At the wheel of an Acura RL, he was described as being drunk and in "demon mode" when he struck an oncoming car and killed Gabriela Hernandez, 24, at the intersection, according to police reports.

Hernandez was a passenger in a Honda Civic that Nieves struck at "at least 100 mph," tearing the compact car in half.

The impact of the crash ejected and killed Hernandez, the mother of two young children. The driver, a 20-year-old Lawrence woman, survived but was severely injured.

Firefighters used two sets of Jaws of Life hydraulic tools to extract trapped people from both the Honda and the Acura.

Nieves' blood alcohol content was .17, which is more than twice the legal limit, authorities said.

He is charged manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs causing serious injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

He's been held without bail since his initial arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

This winter, during a court hearing where potential sentences in his case were discussed, a prosecutor asked for Nieves to be sentenced to 14 to 16 years in state prison, followed by five years probation, should he plead guilty.

But Judge Jackie Cowin, after listening to victim impact statements from relatives of Hernandez and the Honda driver, said she did not accept the prosecutor's recommendation or an even lesser request from Nieves' defense attorney, Gerard Laflamme.

Story continues

Instead, should he plead guilty, Cowin said she would sentence him to 22 to 26 years in state prison followed by five years probation with conditions including not being able to drive.

Cowin also watched video of the crash recorded on city-owned cameras at the intersection.

A change of plea hearing in the case was scheduled for June 1.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.