Possible Readers Photo Challenge subjects for 2024

The November/December Readers Photo Challenge, fall leaves, was the last assignment of the year and the 126th in more than a decade of challenges.

When it was started, the hope was to give readers a chance to strut their stuff and/or practice new techniques that they may have read about but not actually tried.

The Stockton Arena and the University Water Front Plaza Hotel as well as a cloudy sky are reflected in the morning waters of McLeod Lake in downtown Stockton on Mar. 3, 2018. This is an example of Stockton.

The first challenge of 2024 will be issued on Jan. 9.

I asked some readers, who have entered the challenge recently, what they would like to see in upcoming assignments.

Some like the “open” challenges where the choice of subjects were up to them. Others preferred specific subjects and gave lists of them from closeups to landscapes and more. Here, in no particular order, is a list of some subjects that may appear in the coming year.

Closeups/Macro

Water

Faces

Night

Motion/Action

People

Reflections

Birds/animals

The color purple

Orange is the new black

Stockton: Someplace special

Supriya Sohal, 17, of Livermore, participates in the annual Sikh Parade in Stockton on April 15, 2012. This is an example of faces.

Some subjects will be familiar to most people while others may push them out of their comfort zones. In addition, there will be an open challenge or two as well at least one geared towards cellphones only.

With the coming of spring wildflowers are starting to grow in the Mother Lode. While the peak is several weeks away flowers such as these poppies are beginning their appearance along Electra Road in Jackson on Mar. 18, 2022. This is an example of a closeup

Nearly all of the assignments will benefit if you do three things, no matter what the subject is. First, get in close. One of the biggest mistakes people make is being too far away from their subjects. Second, watch your background. Too often people don’t notice distracting clutter in the background. Lastly, be aware of the time of day and it’s light. I keep saying it because it’s true: Either shoot near sunrise or or sunset when the sun is low on the horizon and provides pleasingly warm light.

Here’s to a happy and photographically prosperous new year.

