The possible reasons why Rodrigo Duterte is retiring from Filipino politics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rodrigo Duterte.
Rodrigo Duterte. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, surprised some folks when he announced Saturday that he was reversing his decision to campaign for vice president in the country's election next year.

Because Duterte was known for an authoritarian governing style, perhaps best exemplified by the violent war on drugs he launched, his critics suspected his pursuit of the vice presidency was really a front to circumvent the Filipino constitution, which prevented him from running for re-election. As second-in-command, he could still return to the presidency if his successor were to leave office for any reason.

Now, he's acknowledging that the "overwhelming sentiment" throughout the Philippines is that he isn't the right person for the job. So, how did he reach that point of apparent self-awareness?

Skeptics would first point out that he's gone back on his word before, The Wall Street Journal notes. But Richard Heydarian, an associate professor at Polytechnic University of the Philippines who focuses on geopolitics, said Duterte may think he has a better shot at retaining influence over the country's politics if he steps out of a formal role and instead plays kingmaker. Others think he may be clearing the path for his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, to make a surprise bid for the presidency. Duterte-Carpio, the mayor of the Philippines' third-largest city, has said she wasn't seeking the role and has filed for re-election, but she has typically topped opinion prospective polls and would likely become a frontrunner, Reuters reports.

You may also like

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman almost make it through an interview without residual awkwardness from dating miss

7 painfully funny cartoons about America's endless vaccine fights

Democrats are about to ruin their plan for electric cars

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippine leader Duterte announces retirement from politics

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday announced he was retiring from politics and dropping plans to run for vice president in elections next year, when his term ends, paving the way for his politician daughter to make a possible bid for the top post. Speaking before reporters, Duterte said many Filipinos have expressed their opposition to his vice-presidential bid in surveys and public forums. “I will follow what you wish, and today I announce my retirement from politics."

  • Duterte says he is retiring from politics

    "Today, I announce my retirement from politics" A shock announcement, as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday he was calling time on his career in politicsThe move fuelled speculation he was clearing the way for his daughter to run to succeed him, despite her filing for re-election as mayor.Duterte was joined on stage by loyalist Senator Christopher "Bong" Go from the ruling PDP-Laban party as he registered to run for vice president in next year's election. Duterte had been expected to run for the No. 2 job -- a plan which most Filipinos see as violating the spirit of the constitution, which sets a one-term limit for the president. Political analysts say it's crucial for Duterte to have a loyal successor to insulate him from potential legal action over the thousands of state killings in his war on drugs since 2016.The 76-year-old remains popular even as his opponents accuse him of being authoritarian and intolerant of dissent.More than 60 million Filipinos will vote in May for a new president, vice president and more than 18,000 lawmakers and local government officials.

  • A training manual for the Fire Department of New York said women and minorities hamper team-building

    Up until 2019, fire departments managers received this guidance in a training memo that had originally been written in 1997.

  • Coca-Cola turns to bulk vessels normally used for grain and coal to transport manufacturing materials amid shipping crisis

    The beverage company is ready to do whatever it takes to transport its products to manufacturers across the globe.

  • Philippine leader asks officials to ignore corruption probe

    The Philippine president says he will prohibit Cabinet officials from attending an ongoing Senate inquiry on suspected irregularities in massive government purchases of medical supplies in a brewing constitutional crisis. President Rodrigo Duterte told Cabinet members in a televised meeting Thursday night that he'll issue a written order barring them and other officials, including three secretaries dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, from attending the inquiry. The tough-talking president accused critical senators of using the televised hearings to gain political mileage ahead of next year’s national, local and congressional elections.

  • Sidney Powell is on Donald Trump's 'no-go list,' report says. Lawyer unwelcome at his properties and his advisers won't put through her calls.

    Sources told The Daily Beast that Powell, a far-right attorney, who attempted to overturn the 2020 election for Trump is being blanked his entourage.

  • To those who don't like America 'may God bless you, but f*** you at the same time': Pitbull

    Pitbull, the Grammy Award–winning artist, professed his love for America and his disdain for those who dislike it at a recent concert, according to footage of the show released on Twitter.

  • Blue Origin's exodus of top staffers followed its CEO's demand for all staff to return to the office, reports say

    Sources told CNBC that Blue Origin's attrition rate has soared past 20%. The rise reportedly followed a push for staff to return to the office.

  • Sinema slams Democratic leadership on infrastructure vote delay

    In a statement, the Arizona Democrat warned that delaying the vote only reduced trust within the party

  • Connecticut Gov. Lamont is preparing the National Guard to replace unvaccinated state workers ahead of an upcoming mandate

    Currently, a quarter of Connecticut state staff don't comply with an upcoming mandate requiring them get vaccinated or have weekly tests.

  • Chinese man brutally beaten by mob of racist teens starts petition to Stop Asian Hate in Cambridge

    A Chinese Cambridge University alumnus has created a “Stop Asian Hate” petition after he was racially and physically attacked by a group of teenagers while grocery shopping in England. Unprovoked assault: Zhang, 25, was out buying groceries at Co-op food shop on Sept. 18 when a group of around 10 teens allegedly began calling him racial slurs like “ch*nk” and telling him to “go back to your home country,” Varsity.co.uk reported. Zhang tried to escape when the group, whose members were aged about 16 or 17, started to punch him, leaving him with a broken nasal bone and septum.

  • Pacquiao files bid for presidency as Philippine race heats

    Newly retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency Friday as registration opened for candidates seeking to lead a Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. Elections officials placed heavy restrictions to prevent the Oct. 1-8 registration period from drawing huge crowds of political supporters and becoming hotbeds for coronavirus infections. Aside from the presidency and vice presidency, more than 18,000 national, local and congressional posts will be contested in the elections on May 9, 2022.

  • Why all the change in China matters to us

    Changes in China are pronounced and highly visible. What does all this mean for the United States? That the Chinese economy was going to become really big, we all saw it coming a mile away. But we didn’t envision on what terms this would occur.

  • White House leaves door open for full elimination of the debt ceiling

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that President Joe Biden might back Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's endorsement of eliminating the debt ceiling entirely to avoid future credit crises.

  • Is the Coronavirus Getting Better at Airborne Transmission?

    Newer variants of the coronavirus such as alpha and delta are highly contagious, infecting far more people than the original virus. Two new studies offer a possible explanation: The virus is evolving to spread more efficiently through air. The realization that the coronavirus is airborne indoors transformed efforts to contain the pandemic last year, igniting fiery debates about masks, social distancing and ventilation in public spaces. Most researchers now agree that the coronavirus is mostly tr

  • Feinstein introduces bill to require COVID vaccination or negative test for domestic flights

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Wednesday that would require people to be fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative, or have recovered from COVID-19 to fly domestically. Driving the news: Some airlines — like United, Frontier and Hawaiian — have already begun requiring their workforce, but not passengers, to be vaccinated against the virus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "Ensuring that air travelers protect

  • Gavin Newsom signs law giving beachfront property government seized from black family to descendants

    Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed into law plans to give prime beachfront property back to the descendants of a black family whose land was seized in 1924.

  • Bannon fires up 'shock troops' for next GOP White House

    The former adviser to President Donald Trump spoke Wednesday night to a new association of Republican presidential appointees in Washington.

  • A hint the Afghanistan war isn't really over

    A hint the Afghanistan war isn't really over

  • 'It's not looking great for October': Clayton Kershaw questionable for playoffs with forearm discomfort

    Neither Kershaw nor manager Dave Roberts were optimistic about the pitcher's availability moving forward.