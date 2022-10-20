A possible recession, pensions and revenue: Takeaways from Peoria's 2023 budget meeting

PEORIA - The City Council met on Tuesday for the first in a series of deliberations on next year's city budget.

In a presentation to the council, Director of Finance Kyle Cratty highlighted the strong financial year that the city has had in 2022. The city's revenues for the year are projected to be nearly $30 million higher than the 2022 revised budget.

Additional funding from the state of Illinois, including state sales and income taxes, accounted for the majority of the difference. Several other local revenue sources − including real estate transfer taxes, utility taxes, and sewer and stormwater fees − also outperformed expectations.

Overall, Cratty said, the city has had a strong recovery from the economic slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget notes that "Civic Center performances, movie theaters, hotel stays, and dining are still not back at pre-pandemic levels, but they increased in 2022 over anticipated collections."

“I think in all the years that I’ve been sitting around the horseshoe this is the first budget meeting where we don’t have to talk about how much we have to cut,” Councilman Timothy Riggenbach said. “What a breath of fresh air.”

But the news wasn't all good. In his presentation, Cratty pointed to predictions made by economists who have forecast a recession in 2023 spurred by the Federal Reserve's attempts to curb inflation by raising interest rates. The proposed budget takes this into account, and predicts that next year's revenues will be down 17% compared to this year's projected figures.

As in past years, rising public safety pension costs are a major consideration for the 2023 budget. Police pension costs are slated to increase 8.1% from about $14.5 million to roughly $15.7 million in 2023. Fire department pension costs are slated to increase even more steeply, up 17.8% from $13.2 million to nearly $15.6 million.

City manager Patrick Urich told the council that the city has limited options in that area.

“The Illinois Municipal League continues to bang the drum for pension reform,” Urich said. “Whether or not there's any appetite from the legislators to make any changes to the system is really up in the air. So what we're limited with doing is what we're doing here, which is to put resources towards filling the hole."

The proposed budget recommends the creation of six new positions on the city government's payroll, including adding a management analyst to the Equal Opportunity Office, which has only one employee. Other new roles include a hazardous materials inspector in the Fire Department and a green infrastructure coordinator in the Public Works Department.

The budget's largest infrastructure expenditure is the combined sewer overflow reduction project, which began this year and will cost the city $7.64 million in 2023. The project started in response to a federal order mandating that the city develop a long-term plan to reduce the number of sewer overflow events, currently between 20 and 30 per year, by as much as possible in order to keep untreated sewage out of the Illinois river.

The budget also includes $1.145 million in funding for a project to assess and repair the city's pavement, a figure that Public Works director Rick Powers said amounts to "a drop in the bucket."

"I would say given the budget and constraints it's probably reasonable," Powers told the council. "You're never going to give me enough for pavement preservation."

Councilman John Kelly floated the idea of budget cuts, a move he said would “enhance our tax base ultimately” by bolstering the local economy, but did not offer a suggestion for where in the budget those cuts could be made.

Tuesday's City Council meeting was the first in a series in which the 2023 city budget will be discussed. Next up is a budget hearing that will take place during the next City Council meeting on Oct. 25. The budget is expected to be finalized by November 15.

