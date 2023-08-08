Possible resolution coming soon in the case of couple accused of extorting Tim Tebow’s father

37-year-old Laura Alves Marciano and 35-year-old Diego Alves Marciano Kosiniuk were not inside a Duval courtroom Tuesday morning for a hearing in their case.

They are the couple accused of convincing Robert Tebow, the father of University of Florida football legend Tim Tebow, to pay for an undisclosed medical treatment and then extorting him for money.

He shared photos of a part of his body that was treated, and sources say, the couple then used those photos to extort money from Tebow.

According to a JSO arrest warrant, the couple tried to extort $120,000 from a man with the initials R.T., Action News Jax learned from multiple law enforcement and legal sources R.T. is 75-year-old Robert Tebow.

Body camera footage showed the couple being arrested by Flagler County deputies back in February at their Palm Coast home.

In March, Laura pleaded not guilty to the charges against her which includes extortion and practicing without a medical license.

While there was not any resolution in the case provided in the courtroom today, the judge said they should have a possible resolution next court date.

Usually, that means the state and the defense will have a possible plea deal.

The next court date is August 30th, and Action News Jax will be there.

