Possible road-rage shooting along Interstate 85 leaves woman injured, SC cops say

A woman was flown to a hospital after a possible fit of road rage along a South Carolina interstate, officials said.

The woman was one of four people — including two children — traveling in a vehicle when bullets flew inside on Sunday, Jan. 8, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe the shots were fired from another vehicle along Interstate 85, a busy Southeastern thoroughfare.

Now, officials say they are investigating reports that the case was a road-rage shooting. In response to McClatchy News’ request for additional information, the sheriff’s office didn’t share more details about what may have led to the incident.

After the I-85 shooting, the injured woman was rushed to a hospital in a helicopter, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile markers 1 and 2. That’s between state highways 11 and 59, close to the border with Georgia.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com. No charges had been filed as of about 9 a.m. on Jan. 9, Jimmy Watt, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

