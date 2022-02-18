Possible road rage suspect in fatal Fresno incident sought by police on manslaughter charge

Fresno police are looking for a man who is wanted in a possible road rage incident that killed a man in early February.

The suspect was identified Friday by police as 26-year-old Nate Arrington.

The incident happened at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 when police were notified of a vehicle chasing a motorcycle at Fresno Street and Shields Avenue. Police said one of the passengers in the vehicle reportedly was armed with a handgun.

Officers then learned there was a traffic collision between the two vehicles at Blackstone Avenue and Saginaw Way.

There, they found 44-year-old Kair Saephan in the roadway with severe injuries. Saephan was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Arrington, who remained at the scene.

Homicide detectives later determined that the motorcycle belonged to Arrington, and it had been stolen by Saephan.

Arrington, detectives said in Friday’s update, chased after his stolen motorcycle in his vehicle and intentionally rammed Saephan at an excessive speed, causing Saephan’s death.

A warrant for manslaughter was issued for Arrington’s arrest, but he failed to turn himself in to authorities.

Arrington is currently wanted for manslaughter charges.

Anyone with information on Arrington’s whereabouts or who may have more information on this incident, contact detective Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448 and may also remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 under Fresno PD Case# 22-007316.