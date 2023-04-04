A possible robbery suspect jumped from an apartment building roof, Miami cops say

The pursuit of a robbery suspect Monday night in the Edgewater area ended with the woman jumping off an apartment building’s roof, Miami police said.

She died Tuesday morning, police said.

This happened east of Biscayne Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Police say when got to the area of Northeast 30th Street and Fifth Avenue a woman “who was believed to be a suspect of a theft,” and “was reportedly armed,” was on the roof of a building.

After police set up a perimeter with the southern edge at Northeast 29th Terrace and Seventh Avenue, the woman jumped off the building. Miami Fire Rescue took her to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated.