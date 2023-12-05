Possible sentence reduction for former BOA member Jeffery Boyd

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffery Boyd asks a court to reduce his federal prison sentence for taking bribes from an area businessman.

Jeffrey Boyd was sentenced alongside two other former aldermen in December 2022 to three years in prison for bribery and wire fraud. Boyd served a north-side ward for 20 years. He would be eligible for release on July 1, 2024.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a federal commission that calculates sentencing recommended a sentence reduction. They say he could be released as early as February 1 of next year.

A judge will determine whether to reduce Boyd’s sentence at a later date

