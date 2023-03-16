Possible sex assault of 12-year-old at troubled Wayne County juvenile jail

Police are investigating a possible sexual assault of a youth at Wayne County's juvenile jail, amid an overcrowding crisis that officials have warned has reached emergency levels.

A county employee told the Free Press that three youths are accused of assaulting the victim, described by this person as a 12-year-old boy, in the William Dickerson Detention Facility in Hamtramck. The employee was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity.

The incident, described as "extremely rare" for the facility, happened Wednesday morning, county officials said, but they did not provide any other details, citing an investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Tiffani Jackson, a county spokeswoman, confirmed the investigation in an email to the Free Press.

"Upon learning of an alleged physical and sexual assault of a youth Wednesday morning, we contacted Michigan State Police," Jackson said. "We are working alongside them to support their investigation and to better understand all the facts.

"Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we are precluded from disclosing information at this time."

The boy was recovering at a local hospital as of late Wednesday morning, according to Wayne County Circuit Judge Frank Szymanski. The youth had been scheduled to appear before Szymanski in an unrelated court case at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"I was just informed, just now, that apparently (the boy) was involved in an incident at the Dickerson facility last night," Szymanski said during the morning Zoom hearing. "He suffered some injuries and he is in the emergency room. I don’t even know which hospital he’s at right now. And I am not going to be able to conduct a hearing because he’s being treated apparently."

"I am very concerned obviously but I can’t really do anything today."

The Free Press was unable to reach the youth's attorneys or his mother for comment.

Jackson said sexual assault allegations among youth at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility are an "extremely rare occurrence," adding that this is the first allegation in years. Jackson did not specify how many years. State data on sex assaults at the facilities wasn't immediately available.

Conditions at the juvenile jail have degenerated into what advocates have called "deplorable" and "inhumane" conditions. Juveniles have been confined to rooms for long periods of time and were denied daily showers, recreation, medication and schooling, an ongoing Free Press investigation has found.

In recent weeks, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and his staff have sent heated letters to a state official and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer herself, laying the blame for the dangerous conditions on her administration. Evans argues the state hasn't done enough to solve the shortage of facilities that house and treat juveniles who have been sentenced by judges, causing youths to wait months in the jail instead of finding placement.

The overcrowding had officials doubling up some youths in cells and placing three together in an intake room with mattresses on the floor in recent weeks, according to employees and photos obtained by the Free Press in early February.

An employee sent an email to court officials with the allegations and photos of the overcrowding, writing that youths "are being confined 2 and 3 in cells which then has been causing conflict and inappropriate sexual behavior and tension."

Last week, the facility housed about 140 youths. It can comfortably handle 80, county officials have said. Since last spring, the state has given the facility permission to bend lockdown and staffing rules.

In a move described as an effort to improve safety, Evans in October abandoned the downtown juvenile jail and sent youths to the Dickerson facility, which is a vacant adult jail. But safety issues have persisted. In January, a sheriff's deputy used a Taser to subdue a 16-year-old, a rare use of force in that type of facility.

Juveniles are routinely "popping" their door locks and escaping their rooms, said two employees who work at the facility and were not authorized to speak to the media. Some stick tissue into the locks so they don't function and others are ripping up their t-shirts, rolling the material into strings and sliding it up to disable the locks, one employee said.

"It’s just getting very violent," one employee said. "Something is going to happen."

"This is getting bad."

Jackson acknowledged that youths have "been able to manipulate cell locks and come out of their cells" in areas of the facility and that they are working on the problem.

"There have been several work orders for locks in the facility and our team is retrofitting locks to remedy the issue," she said Wednesday. "Unfortunately, this is a consequence of having been forced to move to the Dickerson facility because of overcrowding, and we foresee this problem being addressed with our ultimate move into the new Criminal Justice Complex."

A move in date for the new facility wasn't immediately available.

