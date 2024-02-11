Man and child injured and shooter killed at Lakewood church shooting in Texas

Flags fly in front of Lakewood church in Houston, Texas, in 2005.

Flags fly in front of Lakewood church in Houston, Texas, in 2005. Photograph: Pat Sullivan/AP

A woman with a rifle was killed by two off-duty police officers – and a child was wounded – Sunday at a Houston, Texas, megachurch run by prominent evangelical Christian pastor Joel Osteen, the city’s police chief said.

Houston’s channel3now.com cited the city’s police chief, Troy Finner, to report that the woman in question went into Osteen’s Lakewood church claiming to have a bomb. She began firing a rifle, and a 5-year-old child as well as a man were struck.

A pair of off-duty officers providing security at the church confronted the intruder and killed her, police said. Police said there was no bomb found on the woman despite her claims, and the wounded child was in critical condition.

A second person – a man – carrying a rifle later was evading authorities in the vicinity of restaurants near the church, channel3now.com also reported.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Finner said, according to channel3now.com.

Initially, a post on Twitter/X from ’s Lakewood church said there was “an active situation involving shots fired” at the house of worship which seats nearly 17,000 congregants.

“That is all the information we have at this time,” the church said. “Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

At 2.10pm, local sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his office had received reports of possible shots fired at or around the church, one of the largest Christian megachurches in the US.

Deputies from the Harris county sheriff’s office who work extra security detail at the church were there, Gonzalez said.

About 15 minutes later, Gonzalez posted an update saying it is believed that a shooter was down after being shot by one of his office’s deputies at the scene.

Witnesses told reporters that they heard multiple shots fired as the church’s 2pm Spanish language service was set to begin.

One witness said to Houston’s ABC 13 news station that she heard several shots being fired while in the choir room.

“The whole church started praying and declaring Jesus’s name,” the witness said. “I was like: ‘This might be the last time I get to pray, that I get to glorify the name of Jesus, so I’m going to do this.’”

What appeared to be a video broadcast of the service circulated widely on social media, capturing sounds of gunfire and the program host’s stunned reaction.

Authorities are expected to release more information at a news conference later Sunday. But ahead of that briefing, Texas’s governor, Greg Abbott, issued a statement saying: “Our hearts are with those [affected] by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston.”

“Places of worship are sacred,” the statement said.

Osteen’s Lakewood church resides in a complex that used to host games for the Houston Rockets pro basketball team. The building was previously known as the Summit and then the Compaq Center.

A total of about 45,000 people attend Lakewood’s various services each week.

The Associated Press contributed reporting