Possible shooting suspect in custody

Rick Pfeiffer, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Sep. 7—Falls police have a suspect in custody that sources say may be linked to a recent wave of shooting incidents in the Cataract City.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is a 25-year-old Falls man. He was apprehended Monday afternoon after a multi-car crash on Hyde Park Boulevard.

After a week of shooting incidents that had flooded the Falls with blood and bullet casings, two days of relative calm were shattered Monday with a mid-afternoon burst of gunfire in the area of 23rd Street and Calumet Avenue.

Falls police patrol officers responded to a familiar call of "shots fired" around 3:40 p.m.and when they arrived on the scene found spent shell casings littering the street. They also discovered that a house around the corner, in the 2300 block of Elm Court had been hit by gunfire.

No one was injured by the hail of bullets.

Based on information they gathered at the scene, patrol officers began searching for a blue Dodge Avenger in connection with the incident. Crime Scene Unit Detective Rashard Travis spotted the vehicle in the area of 13th Street and Center Court and attempted to stop the driver.

When the driver refused to stop,Travis gave chase. The vehicle, with Travis in pursuit, ended up on Jerauld Avenue.

As the driver attempted to cross Hyde Park Boulevard at a high rate of speed his vehicle was struck by a white Toyota RAV4, traveling northbound on the boulevard. The impact of the collision sent the Avenger careening across the roadway, flipping over on its side.

The RAV4 skidded into an oncoming black Ford Fusion that had been approaching the intersection from the southbound direction.

Witnesses said the driver of the Avenger was pulled from his vehicle by police and taken into custody at gunpoint. The suspect was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was treated and released.

A short time later, police reported that they had recovered a gun in the 2000 block of Tennessee Avenue. By early Monday evening, Falls police said they were preparing to charge the suspect.

The Dodge Avenger matches the description of a vehicle involved in a "man with a gun call" at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Officers were told that a blue Dodge Avenger was parked at the gas pumps of a convenience store and gas station less than half a block away from where a homicide investigation was wrapping up

Dispatchers told officers that there was a report of a "handgun on the dashboard" of the vehicle.

Officers said they found the vehicle, occupied by two men, and detained them. A search of the vehicle failed to find a weapon but officers located "multiple bags (with a) green leafy material" inside.

Police said they also found a bag with seven acetaminophen hydrocodone tablets inside the vehicle. Keyon W. Perry, 25, 2748 Grand Ave., the driver of the vehicle, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Monday shooting came on the heels of a two-day stretch on Saturday and Sunday where the city experience only one shooting, which was tied to a robbery.

On Friday night, police added additional patrol officers on the streets and dispatched Emergency Response Team officers to targeted "hot spots" after a Thursday night shooting incident left four people wounded

Despite the increased manpower, at around 11:45 p.m. officers were called to Player's Sports Bar, 328 Niagara St. where two people had been hit by gunfire. The victims, two Falls men, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and were transferred from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for further treatment.

Police said they were looking for a white vehicle with tinted windows in connection with that incident.

Another shooting was reported early Saturday morning in the 400 block of 24th Street. No one was wounded in that incident.

As the number of shootings in the city has escalated, Mayor Robert Restaino told the Gazette that his administration is involved in negotiations to bring some assistance to Falls police. Restaino said the city is on the verge of "executing a deal" that would bring a specialized State Police gun violence unit into the city.

The mayor indicated that he was optimistic the deal could be finalized later this week. He said more details would be made available at that time.

Cities across the United States have experienced a post-pandemic rise in gun violence.

