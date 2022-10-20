Possible skeletal human remains found and recovered in Harrisonville, police say

A report to police late Tuesday afternoon led to the discovery of what appeared to be skeletal human remains in Harrisonville.

The Harrisonville Police Department was contacted shortly before 5 p.m. after a witness saw the remains in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard, a part of town that includes open fields and commercial businesses. Police created a perimeter there and contacted outside investigators for assistance and recovery.

The department said in its statement that the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Frontier Forensics Midwest were assisting with the investigation.

Further details, including whether the remains were positively identified as human, were not immediately disclosed by police.