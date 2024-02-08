Possible spill reported on the East River

Feb. 8—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Representatives of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the state Division of Natural Resources came Wednesday to Mercer County after a nontoxic substance which was later compared to Elmer's Glue entered the East River.

Keith Gunnoe, executive director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management, said a substance that came from a tractor-trailer which burned Tuesday along Interstate 77 went into the nearby river.

The material was a glue substance which seemed to be nontoxic, Gunnoe said early Wednesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., no fish kills had been reported.

After leaving the tractor-trailer, the material flowed into a small tributary stream near the interstate and managed to get into the East River, Gunnoe said. It gave the water a milky appearance and appeared to be diluting.

People with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the state Division of Natural Resources came Wednesday to the East River and inspected the area.

The WVDEP released a statement late Wednesday afternoon about the incident.

The spilled material is a water-soluble glue and based on the information provided to the WVDEP, is non-toxic and similar in make-up to Elmer's Glue, according to WVDEP officials.

According to the WVDEP, the tractor-trailer was hauling around 3,200 gallons of this material, a majority of which was spilled.

The WVDEP responded to the spill and has been monitoring the situation and coordinating with Mercer County Emergency Management and other first responders. WVDEP and state DNR staff walked along the stream and did not observe any fish kill or impacts to aquatic life. Downstream water intakes have been notified.

The truck fire site was stable Wednesday and there was no continuing release of material, according to the WVDEP. An environmental contractor has been brought in to assist with remediation efforts and will be back onsite today.

WVDEP officials also said the material appeared to be dissipating as it moved further downstream.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

