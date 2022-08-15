Possible strike from Belarus as Russia accumulates anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles, media

MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 21:47

Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian monitoring group, believes that Russia has accumulated a large number of anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as between 15 and 60 missiles, at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus. This might indicate that Russia is planning to carry out a new large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: Belaruski Hajun

Quote: "Using satellite images, our team was able to produce…a complete and up-to-date overview of all equipment and weapons that are currently deployed at the Zyabrovka [airfield]."

Details: In particular, Belaruski Hajun reports that there are between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three KASTA-2E2 and 48Ya6-K1 Podlet radar systems, and two Pantsir anti-aircraft defence systems.

In addition, there are at least 15 and up to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems at the ammunition depot in Zyabrovka.

Belaruski Hajun notes that Russian Il-76 aircraft are delivering additional S-400 missiles to the Gomel airport; after that, they are taken to Zyabrovka.

The analysts from Belaruski Hajun hypothesise that all of the above indicates that "preparations are underway for a large-scale missile strike on the territory of Ukraine in the coming weeks".

Quote: "The fact that not a single missile has been launched from the territory of Belarus since the last large-scale attack on 28 July suggests that this [the fact that Russia might be preparing for the attack] might be the case…

In addition, there is a large number of various military vehicles, equipment, trenches, tents and the like [in Zyabrovka]. We also know that there are T-72 tanks and Iskander mobile short range ballistic missile systems, which cannot be seen on the [satellite] images."

Background:

Belaruski Hajun shared a video of an explosion near the Zyabrovka airfield close to the city of Gomel.

On the night of Wednesday, 10 August, explosions rocked the area around the Zyabrovka airfield, which is located near Gomel where blasts were heard and flashes seen.

Belarusian Ministry of Defence has published its official version of reports of explosions and flashes at the Zyabrovka military airfield, citing the alleged explosion of "one of the units of equipment".

