Possible suspect in Piedmont Park shooting detained, police say

Atlanta police confirm that a woman was shot inside Piedmont Park Monday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the park.

Police confirmed a woman was shot in the hand near the basketball courts in the middle of the park.

APD has now confirmed a possible suspect has been detained, though the investigation continues.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing.

We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for the latest on this developing story.

IN OTHER NEWS: