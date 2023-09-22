Possible threat to Perry Schools identified

Sep. 22—A suspect in southern Ohio and a local accomplice were identified and will be brought up on charges for a possible threat to Perry Schools.

According to a Perry Village Police news release, on Sept. 20 the department was made aware of a possible threat to Perry Schools and an individual student that was supposed to occur on Sept. 22.

According to the release, police immediately began to investigate and were able to identify and locate a suspect in southern Ohio as well as a local accomplice.

Collaborative efforts among Perry Village Police, Lake County Prosecutor's Office, Lynchburg Village Police, Highland County Sheriff's Office and the Highland County Prosecutor's Office are being made to bring formal criminal charges against those responsible for inducing public fear and disrupting educational opportunities, the release stated.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The department encourages any resident with information that impacts school safety to contact the Perry Village Police Department at 440-259-5004 or report anonymously via phone or text to the Safer Ohio School Tip Line at 844-723-3764.