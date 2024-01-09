Possible Tornado Leaves Trail of Destruction in Florida Panhandle

A possible tornado ripped through Panama City and other parts of the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday, January 9, severely damaging businesses and homes, downing telephone poles, and littering streets with debris.

Panama City resident Christopher Keefe recorded this video in his neighborhood.

“We knew it was bad, and we have damage to our own house, but when I walked the neighborhood, I realize just how blessed we were,” Keefe said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the region in the early hours of Tuesday morning, later downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning, noting the storm could bring wind gusts up to 70 mph. Credit: Christopher Keefe via Storyful