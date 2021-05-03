Tornado leaves trail of major damage in Kentucky. See the aftermath
A tornado caused significant damage to businesses and homes in a small Kentucky town Monday morning, photos show.
The National Weather Service of Louisville confirmed Monday afternoon an EF-1 tornado came through Tompkinsville earlier in the day. It brought winds of up to 90 mph.
The town located about 90 miles northeast of Nashville was under a thunderstorm warning Monday morning.
Trenton Carroll was among those who shared images of the damage the tornado caused. He said it “tore off roofs of houses (and) there is stuff all in the trees. My car was smashed to pieces.”
Debris filled the streets and a large tree toppled over the car, photos show.
An image shared by WBKO shows the powerful storm also went through a funeral home. The secretary at the funeral home told WBKO’s Allison Baker she did not hear a tornado siren.
A video posted on Facebook by Chad Comer at Tompkinsville National Cemetery shows a funnel cloud and heavy wind blowing an American flag.
There are no reports of injuries, FOX 17 chief meteorologist Katy Morgan said.
Dispatchers said trees and power lines are down across the town, WKRN reported.
Following Monday’s incident, a temporary shelter has been set up at an old high school, WBKO’s Allison Baker said.
The tornado comes nearly 88 years to the day of a category 4 tornado that moved through Tompkinsville, killing 18 people.