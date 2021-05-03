Tornado leaves trail of major damage in Kentucky. See the aftermath

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

A tornado caused significant damage to businesses and homes in a small Kentucky town Monday morning, photos show.

The National Weather Service of Louisville confirmed Monday afternoon an EF-1 tornado came through Tompkinsville earlier in the day. It brought winds of up to 90 mph.

The town located about 90 miles northeast of Nashville was under a thunderstorm warning Monday morning.

Trenton Carroll was among those who shared images of the damage the tornado caused. He said it “tore off roofs of houses (and) there is stuff all in the trees. My car was smashed to pieces.”

Debris filled the streets and a large tree toppled over the car, photos show.

An image shared by WBKO shows the powerful storm also went through a funeral home. The secretary at the funeral home told WBKO’s Allison Baker she did not hear a tornado siren.

A video posted on Facebook by Chad Comer at Tompkinsville National Cemetery shows a funnel cloud and heavy wind blowing an American flag.

There are no reports of injuries, FOX 17 chief meteorologist Katy Morgan said.

Dispatchers said trees and power lines are down across the town, WKRN reported.

Following Monday’s incident, a temporary shelter has been set up at an old high school, WBKO’s Allison Baker said.

The tornado comes nearly 88 years to the day of a category 4 tornado that moved through Tompkinsville, killing 18 people.

Recommended Stories

  • Weather Officials Report Damage 'Consistent With' Tornado in Tompkinsville, Kentucky

    Severe thunderstorms tore through Tompkinsville, Kentucky, on Monday, May 3, leaving behind damage “consistent with a tornado,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS said a survey crew was headed to Monroe County after damage reports in Tompkinsville. The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Tompkinsville and a tornado warning for nearby areas on Monday morning.Jason Sutton said this footage was filmed in Tompkinsville at 9:30 am on Monday. The video shows damaged buildings, downed power lines, and debris scattered across the ground. Credit: Jason Sutton via Storyful

  • A tornado damaged homes and knocked out power in an Atlanta suburb

    National Weather Service Atlanta issued a tornado warning in Atlanta and East Point, Georgia, and said penny-sized hail could also hit.

  • Sticking with remote work? Businesses are betting on it

    U.S. businesses have been spending more on technology than on bricks and mortar for more than a decade now, but the trend has accelerated during the pandemic, one more sign that working from home is here to stay. As spending on home-building has risen, spending on nonresidential construction has dropped, with that on commercial, manufacturing and office space slumping to under 15% of total construction outlays in March, Commerce Department data showed Monday. Business spending on structures fell in the first quarter, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed last week.

  • Tornado watch issued for the Midlands as severe weather approaches

    Thunderstorms, damaging winds, and hail are also threats, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Tennessee Storm Destroys Classic Car Dealership

    Oh, this hurts to see…

  • Posted Up - Kevin Love on battling depression, anxiety in the NBA

    The Cleveland Cavaliers forward joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss his battles with depression and anxiety, when he felt comfortable speaking up about his experiences and the breaking point in his career. This episode was recorded on April 12. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen. Kevin joined Yahoo Sports thanks to his partnership with Genomind, creators of the first-ever Mental Health Map. Find out more at mentalhealthmap.com.

  • Kentucky’s Bad Blue-State Habits

    There must be some amount of detachment from reality required for a Democrat to serve as Kentucky’s governor. Andy Beshear — elected in large part as the polite alternative to his whip-smart, sharp-elbowed predecessor Matt Bevin — is fighting a rearguard action with the barely resuscitated remains of the old blue-dog coalition that once reigned supreme in the Bluegrass State. Beshear’s buoyed by the partisan progressive moment in Washington, D.C. The federal-spending spigots, first opened in the initial fit of COVID panic, are now on full blast and drenching states with federal aid. When asked about the latest windfall filling Kentucky’s state coffers, Senator Mitch McConnell answered, “I’m sure they love to have it. But I don’t see that they needed it.” McConnell was right. Kentucky will finish its fiscal year with a historic surplus. Beshear disagreed, arguing the federal “stimulus” was crucial to create jobs and to end the recession. Kentucky’s unemployment rate is 5.2 percent, down from a pandemic peak of 16.9 percent. Service industries are struggling to find workers in what’s fast becoming a tight labor market. Beshear isn’t an ideologue. He does, however, subscribe to the idea that the best dollar spent to stimulate the economy is a dollar redistributed through government. Beshear’s 2021 budget proposal was full of new spending, characterized as “one-time investments.” In reality, they would have been long-term, recurring commitments. When Kentucky Republicans, who hold supermajorities in the state legislature, rejected most of the governor’s wish list, Beshear and his liberal allies complained that Kentucky was missing out on a historic opportunity to spend more. Their cries of “austerity” continued even after the state received another $2 billion in the latest round of federal stimulus. What Beshear ignores — or is ignorant of — is the fact that Kentucky already has one of the highest per-capita government spending levels in the nation, far exceeding “blue states” such as New Jersey and Michigan. Though considered a solid “red state” because we vote for Republicans in presidential elections, the truth is that the size and scope of Kentucky’s state government is more like those in New York and California than in Alabama or North Carolina. Government spending is the lifeblood of redistribution, and Frankfort spends with the best — or rather, the worst — of them. Culture permeates politics in a small state like Kentucky. Republican majorities in the legislature engage in their own form of redistribution by dishing out corporate welfare through the tax code. Their most recent show of favoritism showered $75 million on the film industry, $6 million to a hospitality hedge fund renovating a luxury hotel, and $1 billion over 30 years for urban redevelopment through an unaccountable tax-increment-financing scheme. Meanwhile, Tennessee provides clear and convincing evidence that embracing economic freedom generates much faster economic growth and wealth creation. Kentucky’s elected officials have seen the Volunteer State’s fortunes rise, both literally and figuratively, while their home remains mired in the bottom ranks of growth and overall well-being. What’s been missing in the analysis of the problems facing Kentucky is an understanding that decades of Democratic control ingrained redistribution as the organizing principle of state government. Following in the footsteps of our neighbor to the south would mean rejecting the status quo and upsetting powerful constituencies that rely upon it. But it would pay off in the long run with higher standards of living for average Kentuckians. Red states can be blue, too. That suits Andy Beshear just fine. The bigger question is whether Kentucky’s Republicans are up to the task of realigning us with the most successful red states favoring limited government as their first priority.

  • The Biggest Impala Barn Find We’ve Ever Seen

    Wait until you see this hoard of Impalas!

  • NOFX pull out of Vegas music fest citing backlash over old joke about mass shooting

    "NOFX had a meeting this week and decided we shouldn't play out of respect that wounds are still healing."

  • IMDb TV Orders Dick Wolf Crime Drama, Series With Luke Bryan and Jeff Lewis

    IMDb TV, Amazon’s free-streaming video service, has ratcheted up its spending on original content — and more broadly, the e-commerce giant is trying to make the case to Madison Avenue that it has amassed a huge audience for ad-supported video content. At Amazon’s first NewFronts presentation for advertisers Monday, IMDb TV announced unscripted series with […]

  • Horse named after Breonna Taylor wins Kentucky Derby race

    A horse owned by the attorney of the family of Breonna Taylor and named in her honor won a pre-Kentucky Derby race at Churchill Downs on Thursday. The three-year-old horse named Breonna is owned by Sam Aguiar and his wife, Janelle. The couple watched the race with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, at his office.

  • Princess Charlotte Looks So Much Like Prince William in Adorable New Birthday Portrait

    The princess just turned six!

  • Parts of California see May red flag fire warning for first time since 2014

    Temperatures expected to be 15F above average on Monday and Tuesday in drought-desiccated Sacramento area A dried lake bed at Folsom Lake in Folsom, California, near Sacramento. Photograph: Getty Images Dry, hot weather and strong winds have triggered a “red flag” fire warning for parts of northern California, the first time the National Weather Service has issued such a warning for the region in the month of May since 2014. Temperatures in northern California and the Bay Area are expected to peak 15F above average on Monday and Tuesday, with 20- to 35mph wind gusts expected in some parts, prompting the NWS to warn of dangerous fire conditions in the Sacramento region. The red flag warning is expected to expire after 11am Tuesday. Peak fire season in California usually runs from the summer through autumn. But strong winds and exceptionally warm weather this spring have created critical fire conditions in a drought-desiccated landscape that has been primed to burn. The conditions have stoked small grass fires across parts of northern California in recent days. And in southern California, the state’s fire agency, Cal Fire, has been working to contain a 5,100-acre wildfire near San Diego. About 500 residents and many farm animals in the backcountry were evacuated. Responders have also contained smaller fires in the San Joaquin Valley, in the state’s north-central region. The climate crisis has intensified droughts throughout the region in recent years, and bone-dry soil and vegetation have helped kindle more intense, destructive wildfires. This year, large swaths of California, including most of the north, the length of the Sierra Nevada mountains, much of southern California and the Mojave desert, have seen their driest wet seasons in more than 40 years. Due to global heating, the state is also warmer than it was during its deep drought in the late 1970s, or during the last extreme drought that ran from 2011 to 2017. Last month, state leaders announced that they would allocate $536m to hire more firefighters, improve forest management efforts, thin out fire-fueling vegetation and make homes more fire-resistant. The sweeping plan came after the state saw five of the six largest fires in state history last year. Experts are expecting the coming year to bring more major fires. “The parts of the state that have seen the most severe snow and rainfall shortages are the ones that you expect to see the highest fire risk,” Chris Field, climate scientist at Stanford University, told the Guardian last month. “But there are always lots of unknowns that determine the way in which the actual fire season will unfold.” Drought conditions across much of the US west have also provoked premature wildfires in the south-west. New Mexico’s first major wildfire of the year was ignited last week, and firefighters are still working to contain the 1,200-acre fire that ripped through the dry Hualapai Mountains in western Arizona more than a week ago.

  • Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia

    A tornado spotted in Atlanta forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a falling tree brought power lines onto his vehicle. The motorist was pronounced dead after fire crews cut him from the vehicle in Douglasville, Georgia, west of Atlanta, Douglas County spokesman Rick Martin told reporters.

  • Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, to caddie for him at Wells Fargo Championship

    When Luke Poulter watched Stewart Cink win the RBC Heritage with son Reagan on the bag, he asked his father when he could caddie for him.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Britney Spears Slams "Hypocritical" Documentaries' Portrayal of Her Life's "Traumatizing Times"

    Britney Spears called out the media for focusing on the "negative" aspects of her life, rather than the "amazing" times she's had ahead of her appearance in court.

  • At least 1 dead as powerful tornadoes tear through U.S.

    About 50 million Americans are in the path of severe storms.

  • Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Could Be 44% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) by taking the...

  • Top 7 men's basketball coaching hires this offseason

    There’s been a lot of movement early on in the college basketball offseason and that includes in the coaching ranks. Which hires so far have been the most impactful?