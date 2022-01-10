Possible tornado spotted in southern Alabama

AccuWeather

A view of the arch at Montana de Oro State Park in California. (Flickr/Randy Robinson) Not even the magic of Christmas could save an iconic California rock formation from collapsing. On Christmas Eve, the historic rock arch along a San Luis Obispo beach in California's Montana de Oro State Park, situated about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, collapsed in on itself, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. The rock formation's collapse has been blamed on the record-breaki