Possible tornado touches down north of Clarksville; thousands without power

Thousands are without power after a possible tornado touched down north of Clarksville in Stewart and Montgomery counties near Tennessee's border with Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed.

"I barely made it home with my family," State Rep. Ronnie Glynn, D-Clarksville, shared in a social media post. "Please pray for Clarksville. Lots of destruction."

Destruction from a tornado that touched down on Saturday afternoon is seen on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Damage from the tornado is concentrated to on the north side of town, Jimmy Settle, a spokesperson for Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts told The Tennessean. Emergency responders are still assessing damage.

"We just know there's damage particularly right now on the north side of town, but it's way early in the game to confirm anything," Settle said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed damage to several houses in the area of the Hand Estates near Garrettsburg Road. First responders and emergency services are staging in the area and continue to assess damage.

A shelter has been set up at Northeast High School in Clarksville, at 3701 Trenton Road, Settle said.

Authorities advise the community to shelter in place and stay off the roadways, to avoid dangers from downed power lines and debris.

Clarksville's electric utility, CDE Lightband, reported 18,675 customers without power scattered across the Clarksville area, according to the company's outage map. That's about 23% of their customers without power.

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, another power company serving more rural areas in the affected counties reported 1,565 members without power.

Much of West Tennessee and Middle Tennessee was under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon as severe storms rolled in from the west. Several Tennessee cities were placed under tornado warnings by NWS throughout Saturday afternoon.

Storms are packing a punch this afternoon. We’ve already had a tornado touchdown in Stewart and Montgomery Counties. If a warning is issued for you, take cover IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/dykgfJA78c — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 9, 2023

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, bringing strong to damaging winds and a possibility of large hail. Storms have the potential of becoming "prolific damaging wind producers," causing tree damage and power outages, according to NWS. Large hail could cause minor roof damage and car damage.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tornado near Clarksville, Tennessee: Thousands without power