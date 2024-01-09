Possible tornadoes for Tuesday as high winds target Central Florida

Tuesday will be mostly dry, with breezy conditions will continue throughout the night as Central Florida braces for rain and the possibility of tornadoes. Southeast winds will range from 15 to 25 mph inland with gusts up to 30 mph, according to NWS Melbourne. On the coast, winds will range from 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Lake County schools will send students home early, according to a press release from the county. They are also excusing students who choose to stay home.

Duke Energy on Monday warned customers to prepare for widespread power outages across Florida by keeping handy an emergency storm kit that includes vital medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies. Residents also should have their cell phones, computers and other electronic devices fully charged by Tuesday, and keep a portable weather radio on hand to monitor forecasts.

Then the worst weather could begin as early as 3 p.m. with strong thunderstorms and wind gusts reaching between 40 mph and 60 mph as the weather system from the Gulf of Mexico moves east across the Florida peninsula, before heading north along the Atlantic coast.

The heavy storms and winds should last until about 7 p.m., impacting the afternoon drive home for many residents in the Orlando area. Temperatures will stay within the mid-60s to low-70s range. Boating conditions will be hazardous Tuesday evening, with seas ranging from 7 to 10 feet.

There is a small craft advisory in place on the nearshore waters.

____