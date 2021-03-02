Possible new trial time-frame for man accused of killing grandfather

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 2—WILKES-BARRE — A brief pre-trial conference for a man accused of killing his grandfather after taking LSD has led to a potential new trial date.

Joshua Dwane Bacon, 20, accused of causing the death of his 91-year-old grandfather, George Bacon, who police say died as the result of having sustained multiple traumatic injuries in January 2020.

Bacon was originally set to go to trial starting on Monday, after a previous order last summer, but many of the county's criminal cases had substantial postponements due to the ongoing pandemic.

During a brief pre-trial conference on Monday, Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said that the earliest time the trial could be held was in August of this year, but that a more specific date could not be set at this time.

Vough said a trial management order would be issued.

------

