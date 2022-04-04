Possible turnaround for E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) insiders, still down US$1.1m after a US$10m shopping spree

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who bought US$10m worth of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$1.1m since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for E Automotive

E Automotive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Jason Chapnik made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$4.6m worth of shares at a price of CA$18.05 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$13.84 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 675.13k shares worth CA$10m. But insiders sold 283.89k shares worth CA$1.8m. In total, E Automotive insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around CA$15.50. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

E Automotive is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

E Automotive Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at E Automotive. We can see that Independent Chairman Jason Chapnik paid CA$3.6m for shares in the company. But we did see Founder & CTO Dmitry Vodiansky sell shares worth CA$1.8m. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Insider Ownership of E Automotive

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. E Automotive insiders own about CA$528m worth of shares (which is 79% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About E Automotive Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about E Automotive. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for E Automotive that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

