Possible turnaround for Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) insiders, still down AU$506k after a AU$906k shopping spree

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$906k worth of Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 11% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$506k but in since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Step One Clothing

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Gregory Taylor for AU$317k worth of shares, at about AU$0.33 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.26. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Step One Clothing insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.59. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Step One Clothing Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Step One Clothing insider buying shares in the last three months. Non-Executive Chairperson David Gallop bought AU$20k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Step One Clothing

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Step One Clothing insiders own 74% of the company, currently worth about AU$36m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Step One Clothing Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Step One Clothing insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Step One Clothing has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

