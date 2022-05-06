Possible twister flattens store in Mobile, Alabama

Debris covers the sign for The Academy of Seminole after severe weather passed the area in Seminole, Okla., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (KOKH via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A possible tornado flattened a downtown store and ripped the front off a metal building across Mobile Bay early Friday, and forecasters said more storms could hit an area stretching from south Alabama to coastal Virginia.

Violent winds ripped open a Family Dollar store in a heavily populated neighborhood in Mobile and damaged an adjacent supermarket before dawn, around the time tornado warnings covered the area, news outlets reported. Another building was badly damaged to the east across the bay in Daphne, where trees were splintered.

No injuries were reported, and the Storm Prediction Center said a tornado may have caused the damage in Mobile.

Mobile was near the southwestern end of a front stretching to the Virginia coast where forecasters said severe thunderstorms were possible. Some 24 million people live in the region, which includes Atlanta; Raleigh and Charlotte in North Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia.

Earlier storms spawned several tornadoes that ripped through Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures.

There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system caused flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and more stormy weather took place Thursday.

Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, where Gov. Kevin Stitt said damage assessments were underway after he toured the area Thursday.

“(We're) getting all the resources and supplies that the city wants and needs," including generators, Stitt said. “Thank the Lord that nobody was hurt."

The National Weather Service said it found damage in Seminole from an EF2 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph).

The storms on Wednesday and Thursday were the latest in several rounds of severe weather in the central United States. Last week, a tornado damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas. Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a car crash while returning from storm chasing.

After the threat to the Southeast passes, more storms will continue over the weekend in the central Plains and Midwest, the weather service said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tornadoes leave damage in Seminole, central Oklahoma Wednesday night

    Major damage in the city of Seminole was reported Wednesday night, as neighboring counties in central Oklahoma fell under tornado warnings.

  • Metro Council seeks to change charter section at heart of costly referendum litigation

    The changes are meant to clarify language that has led to months of costly litigation over a 2021 anti-tax hike referendum.

  • Thanks, Mom, for not throwing out my baseball cards

    Among the feats that made her a standout: She never threw out my baseball cards. My cards were in better condition than those of most other kids in my neighborhood. If the cards didn't match, the first player won.

  • Mexico's president starts regional tour in Guatemala

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador started a lightning, five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba on Thursday, stopping first in neighboring Guatemala. Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote in his social media accounts that meetings with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and other officials focused on development, migration and strengthening bilateral ties. López Obrador hopes to stem the poverty and joblessness that sends tens of thousands of Guatemalans north — crossing Mexico to reach the United States — by expanding his tree-planting program to Central America.

  • Star architect Foster to help plan Ukraine reconstruction

    Renowned British architect Norman Foster will help plan Ukraine's reconstruction from the devastation caused by Russia's invasion, officials said on Friday while outlining the work of a United Nations task force coordinating the project. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city which has been pounded by Russian bombardment, will be at the vanguard of the campaign, Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Foster said via videolink presentations in Geneva. "This is an extraordinary opportunity to combine the best, the most loved aspects of a city with the city of the future, which has been described to me very eloquently by the mayor," said Foster, whose works include London's "Gherkin" tower and the modernist HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong.

  • Meteorologist is tracking a live tornado in Oklahoma — and then a second one appears

    “Is it me or am I sweating?” the meteorologist said when two tornadoes were visible.

  • Stock futures jump on April job growth

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Heatwave: India's poor bear the brunt of blistering temperatures

    As temperatures soar, the country's poorest are struggling to make ends meet and survive the heat.

  • Thousands refuse to evacuate largest U.S. wildfire in New Mexico

    Thousands of people told to flee the largest wildfire burning in the United States have chosen to stay and defend generational homes in the mountains of northern New Mexico, even as some run out of food and water, officials said. In Mora County, population 4,500, around 60% of residents in evacuation areas have remained in centuries-old farming and ranching communities where electric power has been lost, said Undersheriff Americk Padilla. "This is their livelihood, this is all they know, so these elderly people, and a lot of the people, our constituents are not leaving," Padilla said.

  • Summer weather is about to hit Milwaukee and Wisconsin with 'a fury' as temperatures approach 80 degrees by early next week

    A cool, wet, dreary spring in Milwaukee is about to be interrupted by a taste of summer with temperatures possibly in the mid-80s in parts of Wisconsin next week.

  • Thunderstorms and 70+ mph wind could bring tornadoes to the Midlands Friday

    Here’s when the storm is expected to begin.

  • How this driver found a unique way to beat the extreme heat in New Delhi

    This spring has been brutally hot in India. Above-normal temperatures resulted in the warmest March on record for the country, and the heat didn't let up in April as multiple lengthy and dangerous heat waves gripped the nation. In the midst of the early-season heat waves, some residents have found creative ways for themselves and their customers to keep cool. One such man is Mahendra Kumar, owner of the so-called "moving garden," an autorickshaw with a living, green roof. Autorickshaws, the moto

  • The Southwest is on fire – with iconic deserts and towns at risk, Biden issues a disaster declaration

    Wind quickly spread a blaze that burned homes near Flagstaff, Ariz., in April 2022. Coconino National Forest via APNew Mexico and Arizona are facing a dangerously early fire season. It has left neighborhoods in ashes and is having such devastating effects that President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for New Mexico. Over 600 fires had broken out in the two states by early May, and large wildfires had burned through hundreds of homes near Ruidoso and Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Flagstaff,

  • Mysterious ‘scary-looking’ creature washes up on shore of Lake Michigan, photos show

    “I KNEW there were sea monsters in Lake Michigan.”

  • Mother's Day weekend rainstorm to usher in big changes to eastern US

    A storm rolling in from the central United States will slow down long enough to make rain at least a two-day event and put a damper on Mother's Day weekend for portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even after the weekend is over and the storm leaves, it will remain a player in how the weather transforms over much of the eastern half of the nation. The storm destined to spread soaking rain from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic coast from

  • Don’t Pee on Your Garden After You Read This

    But do be aware that human urine could replace about a quarter of today’s chemical fertilizers.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes damage Oklahoma town

    STORY: Severe storms spawned tornadoes across Oklahoma on Wednesday, causing widespread damage in Seminole County.ABC affiliate KOCO 5 said Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley stated that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage before crews managed to get them out. Haley said he hadn't heard of any injuries yet.According to poweroutage.us, more than 14,000 customers were left without power after severe weather conditions downed power lines and trees across the state.The Storm Prediction Center said the storms were part of a severe weather system forecast to threaten parts of central and southwest Oklahoma into north Texas on Wednesday night.

  • Storms with strong tornadoes possible today

    The Storm Prediction Center and the National Weather Service warn that severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes are possible today.

  • Tennessee Firefighters Rappel 35 Feet Into Possible Bear Den to Rescue Stranded Hunting Dog

    Some light rappelling while looking out for deadly snakes and bears? All in a day’s work.

  • Trapper shoots, kills 8-foot alligator that wandered into Deltona backyard

    The alligator was too large to relocate. Deltona officials believe the reptile could have come from nearby Angela Lake.