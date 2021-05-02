Possible UFOs spotted off Florida coast

The National U.F.O. Reporting Center says there have been 245 new UFO reports through March 30th and now a Florida man has two more for the research outlet.

William Fuentes of Palm Coast sent video of two UFOs he spotted to WOFL, the Fox-owned TV station in Orlando. The dazzling video shows two orbs of light soaring airborne across the night sky.

The Florida sightings follow a spike in general of UFO reports. Sightings of unidentified objects in 2020 rose by some 1,000 nationwide compared to 2019, to more than 7,200 sightings, according to the UFO center.

Last week, The New York Post revealed that an ex-Pentagon official who says he ran the program probing unidentified aerial phenomena believes the government has been covering up the existence of UFOs.

The controversial whistleblower, Luis "Lue" Elizondo, said he hasn’t been able to get the Defense Department to act on what he described as a serious national security risk.

Elizondo, the former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, spoke out ahead of a bombshell government report on UFOs that is set to be released before the end of June.

The highly anticipated report, according to Elizondo, will address what UFO believers have been clamoring to discover about Tic Tac-shaped objects the Navy saw in 2004, the strange "cubes within spheres" seen by naval aviators in 2014 and mysterious black triangles reported around the world.