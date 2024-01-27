Possible union strike in Las Vegas during Super Bowl takes one step closer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taking the bus during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas might not be an option as transit union members move closer to a strike vote.

Members of the local transit union passed an authorization of a strike vote Friday morning with 602 members voting in favor.

“Fourteen years I’ve been in the union here, I saw something I’ve never seen in fourteen years,” RTC coach operator Dennis Hennessey said. “I saw a group of drivers and a group of mechanics absolutely coming together in more turnout than anything I’ve ever seen.”

According to an ATU 1637 union member, five points were discussed during contract negotiations:

2% raise for drivers and mechanics

Seniority changes for mechanics

Benefits going to tier 1 benefits

Transdev could, at their discretion, use their policies instead of those in the collective bargaining agreement

Pay activation in July 2024

Transdev released a statement to 8 News Now after the Friday vote stating:

“Transdev has not received a formal strike notification from the ATU Local 1637. Both organizations are under a Transition Agreement that requires a 30-day written notice from the union to legally strike. As of today, Transdev remains at the table bargaining in good faith with our partners at ATU. Both parties are operating under a valid agreement, so any violation of this agreement would be an unlawful act. It is Transdev’s expectation that the ATU will honor the agreement and deliver uninterrupted service to the public. We remain committed to providing safe and reliable service to our community.”

Hennessey said that there will be a presence of ATU Local 1637 members in attendance at the next RTC meeting on February 8, 2024 at the Clark County Government Center.

“Super Bowl is coming up,” he said. “Sure would be rough to have all these busses sitting here with no drivers and nobody being able to move around this town.”

Safety concerns

Shootings and other forms of violence on RTC vehicles remain a major concern for both drivers and passengers. A stabbing death on an RTC bus happened as recently as four months ago.

“What we need is transit [police], we’ve been pushing for four, five years for transit police,” Hennessey said. “We are in a very, very, very unsafe work environment, drivers getting spit on, punched and the verbal assaults—that just comes with the territory.”

The push for a new police department or a law enforcement arm in RTC remains a huge hurdle as it would require an amendment in the state constitution along with further policy changes during a meeting of the Nevada legislature.

