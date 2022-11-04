Possible vehicular assault under investigation in Joplin

Nov. 4—Police are investigating a possible vehicular assault of a 20-year-old man treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin early Tuesday.

Sgt. Jason Stump said the injured man was intoxicated at the time and uncooperative with police at the hospital. But witnesses told officers that a hit-and-run driver had backed into him and another vehicle about 2 a.m. Tuesday before leaving the scene in the 200 block of South Jackson Avenue, Stump said.

The report remained under investigation Thursday without an arrest having been made.