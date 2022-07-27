Possible YC drive-by shooting injures two

Jul. 27—After two shootings last week in which one resulted in a man's death, Yuba City was once again witness to another possible shooting on Tuesday that left two victims injured.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, the dispatch center received a call at about 2:25 a.m. Tuesday regarding shots fired in the 800 block of Clark Avenue. The caller indicated that two people were left injured as a result.

Michelle Brazil, with the Yuba City Police Department, said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult male and one adult female suffering from apparent non-life threatening injuries.

"The officers provided medical care to the victims until members from the Yuba City Fire and Bi-County Ambulance arrived and assumed care," Brazil said in a statement.

Both victims were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville.

"The conditions of the two victims is currently unknown," Brazil said Tuesday afternoon. "Based on witness statements gathered by the Yuba City Investigation Unit, the victims were sitting in a parked car, when a blue sedan pulled up behind them and fired approximately eight to 10 shots into the vehicle. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving northbound on Clark Avenue."

Brazil said the motive behind the apparent shooting is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.

On July 17, a shooting near the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City left one person dead and another injured. No update has been given by law enforcement regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

The shooting that night had occurred in the 300 block of Monterey Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an "adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," the department previously said.

The male victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where he later "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," officials said at the time.

The department previously said when officers were responding to the initial call, the dispatch center received a call about another victim of the possible shooting. That victim, identified as a female, transported herself to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for treatment of a "single gunshot wound," officials said.

The following Monday on July 18, the Yuba City Police Department said it received several calls in reference to shots fired around Monterey Avenue and Dorman Avenue at about 9:37 p.m.

Jim Runyen, with the Yuba City Police Department, previously said when officers arrived at the scene, they found several shell casings in the area. Runyen said a vehicle that was parked in the area was "struck by bullets."

He also confirmed that the area was the same as the reported shooting the previous night. Unlike the July 17 incident, no gunshot victims were located, Runyen said. A light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area, but it was unknown if it was involved in the July 18 shooting, he said.

There were reports on social media that the gunfire was directed toward a crowd potentially gathering for a vigil related to the July 17 shooting, the Appeal previously reported.

Runyen said detectives were working on both cases, but it was unknown if the two were related.