Possibly 'armed and dangerous' sex offender wanted in Austin area, Bastrop sheriff says

The Bastrop County sheriff's office is searching for a convicted child sex offender, who is known to be "armed and dangerous," and has failed to comply with the county's sex offender registry.

Hassan Mohammed Saleh, 34, last known address is in Dale, southeast of Austin, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Monday. Saleh previously evaded arrest in 2018, when deputies were unable to nab him at his residence for failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Saleh pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, in January 2011. He was sentenced to seven years probation and ordered to submit to alcohol and substance abuse evaluations, sex offender treatment and a psychological assessment.

The Bastrop County sheriff is seeking help locating Hassan Mohammed Saleh, a 34-year-old male who has failed to register for previous sex offender crimes.

Saleh is prohibited from going within 1,000 feet of a premise where children commonly gather, and he is required to provide a DNA sample, register as a sex offender and hold no unsupervised contact with children.

Anyone with information about Saleh's whereabout is asked to call 911 or leave a tip with Bastrop County sheriff's Investigator Connor Brown at 512-549-5034 or conor.brown@co.bastrop.tx.us.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas police seek help finding 'armed and dangerous' sex offender