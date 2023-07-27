Possibly deadly heat wave hits New York City: How hot will it get? When will it end?

NEW YORK — Scorching weather along with high humidity have blasted into New York City, with the city under an excessive heat warning and “feels like” temperatures of over 100 degrees forecast in the coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the city, effective from Thursday at 11 a.m. until Friday at 9 p.m., though that could be extended.

The city will bake with heat indices predicted to rise as high as 108 degrees on Friday afternoon, with no relief from the potentially dangerous heat wave until Sunday.

In a briefing Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams called the heatwave a “climate disaster” as he urged New Yorkers to stay in air conditioning, go to cooling centers and drink lots of water.

“Over and over again, we’re experiencing what we have not witnessed in the past in this region and we need to be clear when we talk about hot weather,” Adams said. “Heat kills more New Yorkers every year than any other kind of extreme weather event.

At night, the temperatures will only drop down to the high 70s, providing little relief.

“That can be uncomfortable if you know if you don’t have air conditioning, so it’s not just the heat during the day, it’s the heat at night,” Jonathan Erdman, Senior Digital Meteorologist at The Weather Company said.

Crowded city streets can feel even hotter than that, as heat gets trapped and absorbed by buildings and concrete, creating what’s known as the urban heat island effect. This can make temperatures feel even hotter, by nearly ten degrees in New York.

Energy company Con Edison urged customers to conserve energy as the increased demand for air conditioning can strain the electric system and could lead to power outages.

“We prepare our systems for this but we do expect to have some increased amount of outages. We’ve staffed our emergency response center for ConEd through the weekend,” Matt Ketschke, president of Con Edison New York told reporters Thursday.

The company encouraged New Yorkers to set air conditioners to the highest comfortable temperature to save money and energy, to keep the blinds closed and run ovens, washing machines and dishwashers in the early morning or late at night when it’s cooler.

Heat can have deadly health impacts, especially on older adults and those with chronic health conditions. On average, over 100 people suffer heat-related deaths in New York City every year.

“The combination of these unusually high temperatures and elevated humidity creates a potent mix signifying heightening the risk of hazardous conditions for New Yorkers,” Zach Iscol, Commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management, said in a briefing on Thursday. “I’m asking all New Yorkers to take this seriously.”

Adams said the heat advisory would likely be extended through Saturday as the scorching heat continues.

The city would has opened 500 cooling centers across the five boroughs starting Thursday. People can seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned public spaces until they’re expected to close on Saturday.

The city’s list of open cooling centers can be found online. New Yorkers can also call 311 to find a center nearby.

All medium- and Olympic-size pools at city parks will be open an extra hour, until 8 p.m., from Thursday through Saturday, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Cool winds will eventually push the heat down to more seasonal temperatures in the low 80s, but not until Sunday.

Experts say it’s best to stay indoors with air conditioning, drink lots of water and wear lightweight clothing and sunscreen if you have to go outdoors to avoid any heat-related illness like heatstroke.

Ashwin Vasan, Commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene warned New Yorkers to be on the lookout for signs of heatstroke, which include hot dry skin or cold clammy skin, confusion or disorientation, nausea and or vomiting, trouble breathing, rapid heartbeat, weakness or dizziness.

The heat is especially dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting conditions including heart disease, lung disease, substance or alcohol abuse and mental health conditions.

The last three weeks have been the hottest on the planet, and scientists warn of climate change’s impact making heat waves more and more common.

The city’s public summer program is moving “strenuous activities” indoors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the heatwave and limiting all other outdoor happenings, officials announced on social media Wednesday night. Roughly 110,000 students in kindergarten through the eighth grade are participating in Summer Rising this year.

“Due to expected high temperatures and high heat indices, we encourage students to wear lightweight clothing and drink water often,” read the post on Twitter.

(Daily News staff writer Cayla Bamberger contributed to this story)

