Are possums dangerous? They can be, but they're also good for your backyard.

Possums can be the subject of cute fascination, morbid curiosity (quite literally, these creatures play dead as a defense mechanism) or a nuisance to homeowners.

Perhaps your knowledge of possums comes from the 2006 DreamWorks film “Over the Hedge,” where William Shatner and Avril Lavigne portrayed a father-daughter possum pair who play dead whenever danger looms. Perhaps you’re a fan of accounts like “Possum Every Hour,” which tweets automated cute photos of possums around the clock.

Whether you’re a possum fanatic or looking to learn more about these creatures, here’s the information you need to know if you encounter one.

Are possums dangerous?

Possums are generally not dangerous to people. The common stereotype about this species playing dead is true — their main defense is either laying motionless on the ground or hissing. This open-mouth hissing is simply a front, the Humane Society writes, and they’re not aggressive animals.

The danger with possums comes in the form of transmitted diseases. North American opossums are known to carry leptospirosis, tuberculosis, coccidiosis, spotted fever and tularemia, according to Critter Control. It’s advisable not to touch these critters.

Most dangerous animal in the world: The surprising animal you've already met

Loudest animal in the world: It's one of these two giants

What is the difference between possums and opossums?

Are these backyard creatures possums or opossums? Do they mean the same thing? Is it wrong to use one name or the other?

If you’ve been using the name “possums” for North American creatures, you’re scientifically incorrect. Still, for all intents and purposes, the shortened name gets the job done.

The Virginia opossum is the only marsupial found north of Mexico, according to Merriam-Webster. Possums, as the animal is typically called, are a different type of marsupial native to Australia.

The North American marsupials are called “possums” colloquially — the Merriam-Webster dictionary even acknowledges both words are used interchangeably for both creatures.

Story continues

Here are some of the common differences between possums and opossums:

Opossums are the size of a house cat, while possums are rather small

Opossums live up to their reputation and “play dead” in the face of predators, but possums vocalize to scare them away

Opossums have flat, coarse fur and a naked tail, while possums have soft fur with a furry tail

Are possums good to have around your house?

Possums are a good ally to have in your yard — they kill an estimated 5,000 ticks a season and catch and eat cockroaches, rats and mice. They are also resistant to snake venom, the National Wildlife Federation writes, and prey on them.

They can be pesky critters when they decide to make a home under your deck or in your trash can, however.

The Humane Society recommends preventing this by keeping holes in outdoor patios filled. If a family of opossums has already claimed their territory, wait until the mother and her offspring leave the den about two hours after dark, and then close the opening with netting or straw.

Can you have a possum as a pet?

Like all exotic and wild animals, possums are dangerous and potentially illegal to own as a pet.

Exotic animal laws vary state to state. For example, the state of Arizona permits short-tailed possums as pets, but prohibits American opossums. In Indiana, you need a Class II permit to possess a Virginia opossum.

Aside from potentially infecting their owners with the illnesses they carry, possums are nocturnal and will not get the attention or handling they need while their owners are asleep, Pet Keen writes.

Are coyotes dangerous?: Attacks against adults are rare, but kids and pets face risks.

What animal kills the most humans?: This one kills 725,000 people a year

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are possums dangerous? How they can help and harm you and your yard.