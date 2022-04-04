Post-Brexit London Races to Keep Its Head-Start in Fintech

Aisha S Gani
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- At the 600-year-old Guildhall in the City of London, key players in a two-decade-old industry looking to remake finance are gathering.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Innovate Finance’s summit -- part of U.K. Fintech Week -- aims to showcase Britain’s financial technology sector and its global ambitions. Its profile has never been higher, with soaring demand from both customers and investors -- even if the latter are proving a little harder to find than in the U.S.

Investments in U.K. fintech companies more than tripled to $11.6 billion last year, according to figures published by Innovate Finance, a trade body for the industry. That’s not including the billions that more traditional banks and tech giants are splashing out to upgrade everything from current account apps to emerging uses for blockchain.

This week’s conference will discuss “what the U.K. needs to do to remain the world’s preeminent financial services and innovation hub in the coming years,” said Janine Hirt, chief executive officer of Innovate Finance.

The clock is ticking on this goal. Britain, where the wider finance sector makes up just under 10% of the economy, has some fintech success stories including Revolut Ltd., Monzo Bank Ltd. and OakNorth Bank that command multibillion-dollar valuations. However, few fintechs opt for London when it comes to selling shares on the stock market -- something the government is trying to change as it hunts for post-Brexit growth.

We take a dive into who’s shaking up the U.K. fintech landscape, the unicorns to look out for, and the gender funding gap.

The U.K. Picture

There are about 2,500 fintech companies in Britain, according to research by Deloitte. Most of these are based in London, which according to the accountancy firm is the third-biggest fintech hub in the world.

The term can apply to a wide range of businesses including online banks, technology to help apply regulations, price comparison websites and crypto exchanges.

British startups have attracted several blockbuster funding rounds in the past year.

  • Revolut, valued at $33 billion in its last funding in July, has more than 18 million customers worldwide on its app that offers services including money transfers, savings and investments.

  • In December, digital bank Monzo completed its biggest funding round of $600 million, valuing it at $4.5 billion.

  • Copper.co, which helps financial institutions trade cryptocurrencies, has been in talks with investors to raise funds that would value it at around $3 billion.

  • Checkout.com, which processes payments for retailers, in January announced new funding that valued the business at $40 billion. In 2021, the company tripled the volume of transactions processed -- for the third year in a row.

  • Finance unicorn Starling Bank Ltd., whose backers include Goldman Sachs Group Inc., is looking for fresh funding a year after its last round, Bloomberg News has reported.

Almost all of the investment is flowing into London and the south east of England, though $696 million went to firms outside this region during last year, according to Innovate Finance. In turn, the U.K. dominates fintech funding across Europe, which itself pales in comparison to the U.S.

The British government thinks it can go further. One untapped source of funding for fast-growing companies is pension funds, which account for about 12% of the venture capital funding in Britain, compared with 65% in the U.S., according to a 2019 report from the British Business Bank.

Chris Philp, Britain’s minister for technology and the digital economy, said in a February interview that investors are “missing out on the returns opportunity provided by pre-IPO tech.” There’s also a challenge matching small, unknown companies to large investors who’d rather put cash into more established firms.

Late-stage funding also risks falling behind in Britain, which missed out on the craze for special purpose acquisition companies that brought a wave of firms to U.S. markets in the past few years. Money transfer platform Wise Plc achieved a direct listing in London, only to see its share price struggle since.

More than a third of privately funded U.K. fintechs expect to list within five years, according to figures from consultancy EY cited in last year’s Kalifa review. That review for the government recommended softening rules on areas such as founders’ stakes to entice fintechs to list here.

Another avenue for growth is collaboration with the so-called legacy banks. Consultancy EY and trade body Tech Nation launched a “fintech pledge” to increase the use of startups in the finance supply chain. All five major U.K. lenders have signed up.

There’s also still a long way to go for diversity. Kalifa’s report highlighted the importance of skills, access to global talent and strengthening the domestic pipeline to increase diversity and inclusion in the sector.

Seed stage companies across the U.K. technology industry have approximately 15% representation in the workforce of ethnic minority and other underrepresented communities, falling to 9% at more established firms, according to a report last year by trade body Tech Nation.

Women fintech founders in the U.K. receive 9% of all capital, and just 3% of venture capital funding goes to all-female teams, the report said. Entrepreneurs from Black, South Asian, East Asian and Middle Eastern backgrounds receive in total 1.7% of VC investment.

Room for Growth

It’s a sign that the upheaval promised by the industry is yet to come to pass. For Marieke Flament, change isn’t coming fast enough.

“While fintech was instrumental in improving financial services for consumers, it didn’t really disrupt things in a revolutionary way and the space has become very crowded and mainstream,” said Flament, the chief executive officer of the NEAR Foundation, a non-profit that oversees the development of a blockchain.

“Some are disillusioned by this and feel as though their work life is in mid-life crisis mode and they need to reboot,” she said.

The solution is for fintech itself to be disrupted, she says, arguing that web3 -- the catchall term for new online concepts including decentralized finance -- will be the opportunity for developers to “inject adrenaline” and “true disruption” into the industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FinAccel Spends $200 Million for Indonesia Digital Banking Push

    (Bloomberg) -- FinAccel Pte, the parent company of fintech platform Kredivo, has acquired a majority stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Bisnis Internasional TB, pitting itself against Southeast Asia’s biggest internet companies for a share of a growing digital banking arena.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers

  • Ex-Japan Forex Chief Sees Kuroda Standing Firm Despite Weak Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda won’t change his ultra-low interest rate policy in the coming quarters, even though he’ll come under political pressure to do so over the weak yen, according to one of the country’s former chief currency officials.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers W

  • India's HDFC Bank to merge with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd to create a financial services conglomerate, the companies said on Monday, sending their shares sharply higher. As part of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of the bank for 25 shares held. Existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41% of HDFC Bank.

  • Nearly half of crypto owners first bought digital assets in 2021 -survey

    Almost half of all cryptocurrency owners in the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific purchased the digital assets for the first time in 2021, according to a new survey from U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. The survey of nearly 30,000 people across 20 countries, which was conducted between November 2021 and February 2022, shows 2021 was a blockbuster year for crypto, with inflation in particular driving adoption in countries that have experienced currency devaluation, the report found. Brazil and Indonesia lead the world in crypto adoption, Gemini found, with 41% of people surveyed in those countries reporting crypto ownership, compared with 20% in the United States and 18% in the United Kingdom.

  • China’s digital yuan is now in 23 cities

    The People’s Bank of China said it expanded its digital yuan pilot program to 11 more cities, including in Hangzhou, which hosts the Asian Games in September. See related article: The digital yuan’s de-dollarization Fast facts The 11 cities that will trial China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) are Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, and […]

  • Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal geared toward moderates

    His $5.8 trillion proposal is coming up against the headwinds of a divided Congress, high inflation, low presidential approval ratings and the midterm elections.

  • Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

    As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify federal anti-lynching legislation, a crime could be prosecuted as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime results in death or serious bodily injury. Some of the first anti-Asian crime

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • Tiger Global’s 34% Tumble Brings Coleman’s Firm Back to Earth

    (Bloomberg) -- In his 20s, he was a hedge-fund wunderkind. By his 40s, a hedge-fund legend. But suddenly, Chase Coleman is stumbling, and hard. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: Outrage Spreads Over Images of Civilian KillingsAfter a tough 2021, his Tiger Global Mana

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If F

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought in April

    The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.