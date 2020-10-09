How post-Brexit plans could save Dartmoor's threatened hill ponies

Numbers of Dartmoor Hill Ponies have dwindled in favour of sheep and cattle - MARK PASSMORE/APEX

Threatened Dartmoor hillies and other native ponies could be saved from extinction by post-Brexit plans to pay farmers and landowners to keep them.

Hill ponies have been part of the Dartmoor landscape since the Bronze Age, but numbers have dwindled in recent years, from an estimated 6,500 in the 1990s to just 1,000 now.

Conservationists blame EU farming subsidies focused narrowly on production, which have forced out the ponies in favour of sheep and cattle.

They now hope that post-Brexit agriculture legislation which arrives into the Commons on Monday could save the ponies from extinction.

The ponies are respected as a part of Dartmoor's heritage - MARK PASSMORE/APEX

The replacement to the much-maligned EU Common Agricultural Policy is intended to reward farmers and landowners for producing environmental goods that have benefits for biodiversity, clean air and the fight against climate change.

Growing research has recognised the vital role Dartmoor hill ponies and other native animals have as hardy conservation grazers perfectly suited to local conditions.

Less fussy eaters than sheep, Dartmoor's hill ponies protect local heathland by grazing on the pervasive Molinia grass, while their hoofprints also give rare seeds an opportunity to sprout.

Restoring the degraded heathland could be key to preserving other threatened species such as the rare fritillary butterflies that live on the moor.

“You need to have mixtures of grazers together. That’s what happens in natural ecosystems; just think of the Serengeti,” said Maricia Fraser, an uplands specialist at Aberystwyth University.

Dartmoor ‘hillies’ are just one of the UK’s semi-wild ponies that have so far been left out of protections for at-risk populations because they don’t qualify as a specific breed. Other examples include the Welsh Carneddau mountain ponies.

But recent research shows the hill ponies, considered by many as effectively a mongrel species and distinct from the recognised Dartmoor pony breed, do share rare genetic traits specific to them.

"There’s a whole range of reasons why you want to support native populations and breeds," said Christopher Price, the chief executive of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

"All native equines are capable of conservation grazing, in a way that encourages and promotes biodiversity and helps with the management of soil and sequestering carbon in the soil."

Protecting genetic diversity is considered particularly important to ensuring species resilience as the climate continues to change.

"These breeds evolved to live in an English landscape so have genetics which make them better able to cope with disease outbreaks and climate change, and which are important for other animals to be more adaptable to climate change," he said.

Dartmoor hill ponies at the annual auction. The ponies can be trained as domestic pets - MARK PASSMORE/APEX

A dwindling number of farmers keep the ponies, usually at a economic loss, because of their importance in local cultural heritage.

The ponies are brought in once a year to be checked, but otherwise left to roam and breed freely, though the farmers are responsible if, for instance, the ponies are injured or cause injury to people while out on the moor.

“They keep them because grandfather and their great-grandfather kept them,” says Charlotte Faulkner of the Dartmoor Hill Ponies Association. “You can’t imagine a Dartmoor landscape without ponies in them. That’s how it has always been.”

The new Agriculture Bill is intended to correct the consequences of the EU’s subsidy regime which often sacrificed environmental protection for food production.

But the Government has faced criticism for delays in outlining exactly how farmers can get paid before it prepares to phase out the subsidies from next year. That includes making clear exactly how payments could be made to support the Dartmoor Hill Ponies.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Dartmoor hill ponies are an important part of the cultural heritage of the area and we are supportive of the conservation benefits they can bring through appropriate grazing.

“That is why our Agriculture Bill has the powers to support the conservation of native equines, including Dartmoor Hill Ponies, and we will be considering how they can be implemented.”