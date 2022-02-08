Post-conviction relief motions denied for man sentenced to life in 2017 murder

Feb. 8—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Cambria County judge denied the post- conviction relief motions filed on behalf of a Johnstown man convicted of murder in 2019.

Larry Fason, 59, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 homicide of Angela Lunn, had his motions denied in an opinion by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III dated Feb. 1.

Lunn's body was found in a trash bin near Fason's Horners- town apartment. Fason was convicted by a Cambria County jury in July 2019 and sentenced to life in prison in September 2019.

The Post Conviction Relief Act allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.

Tim Burns, Fason's current attorney, argued in a September hearing that he found several issues with Pittsburgh attorney Charles Hoebler's representation of Fason during the trial.

After Fason's appeal at the superior court level was denied in January 2021, he filed for relief through the Post Conviction Relief Act in April 2021, raising a number of allegations of ineffectiveness of counsel.

Fason's claims of ineffectiveness raise the following arguments: failure to call witnesses; failure to interview or investigate witnesses; failure to object to composition of jury pool; failure to request a change of venue; failure to properly prepare Fason to testify; failure to raise issues related to the lack of DNA evidence; failure to object to autopsy photographs; failure to object to introduction of Fason's statements to police; and failure to raise Fason's medical issues at trial.

Concerns were also raised by Fason that the court was in error by conducting a meeting with the commonwealth in April 2019 without the knowledge of his counsel.

In the opinion issued by Krumenacker, it was found that there was no basis to Fason's claims that would warrant relief under the Post Conviction Relief Act. The order states several instances where Hoebler's conduct does not meet the criteria to be considered ineffective.

In the opinion, Krumenacker addressed the error that Fason believed the court committed in April 2019 by meeting with then District Attorney Kelly Callihan.

Fason testified in September that he knew the meeting occurred and a review of the docket entries at which neither he nor defense counsel were present. Hoebler testified that he was unaware of the meeting.

In the opinion, it is noted that the meeting did not occur.

The opinion stated that a review of the docket entries in this case shows four entries for the month of April 2019: April 1 — noting the scheduling of a status conference for May 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. by order entered March 21, 2019; April 1 — filing of defendant's application for a continuance; April 1 — order granting defendant's request for a continuance and setting a preliminary conference for May 23, 2019; and April 3 — entry noting jury selection set for July 15, 2019, at 9 a.m. by order entered March 21, 2019.

"It appears that Fason is reading the April 1 entry relative to the May 23 status conference as setting an ex parte meeting," the order said. "As noted that entry reflects the March 21 order setting a May 23 conference with counsel to occur following the preliminary conference between the commonwealth and attorney Hoebler also set for that date. As such there is no merit to this allegation of error."

Fason is currently serving his life sentence in SCI Rockview in Centre County.