A new year, a new Post-Crescent education reporter, a new poll celebrating students

You may have seen my byline before on stories about weather, viral YouTubers, radio hosts and other breaking news for the Post-Crescent and the Press-Gazette (plus a story for the Buzz here and there). Most recently, I attempted the impossible and tried to nail down what communities, exactly, are part of the Fox Cities.

Now I'm kicking off the new year with a new role as education reporter for the Post-Crescent, shifting my focus to students, parents, education staff and administrators in the Fox Valley. I've done some work in this beat already: where Appleton schools rank with U.S. News and World Report, Neenah Schools superintendent Mary Pfeiffer's retirement announcement, and the proposed name change for the music area at Neenah Middle School, to name a few examples.

I've lived and worked in the Fox Cities for several years, and not always as a reporter. I interned at Fox Cities Magazine in 2017, then worked at Amcor from 2018 until I became a news assistant for the Stevens Point Journal in summer 2021. My time with the Post-Crescent started in April 2022 when I started covering breaking and trending news. I consider it a privilege to bring the news to a community I've come to love.

Serving the Fox Cities is a large part of why I'm moving to this beat. Education reflects our deepest values and is connected to many aspects of our community; it both affects and is affected by economics, culture and politics. It's an effort in which everyone has some part.

Confronting our schools' challenges and celebrating their successes can start conversations about what we're doing well and what we can do better. Ensuring our schools help students succeed will help our communities grow and thrive.

It's a huge task, and I'd like to learn more about what that looks like here. Whether you’re a parent, student, school system employee or local taxpayer, feel free to reach out. I'd like to know what I should be aware of, any questions you'd like to ask, or anything our schools are doing that you think should be celebrated.

You can find me at rloroff@gannett.com, through X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff, or by calling 920-907-7801.

Announcing Student of the Week, a new weekly poll celebrating students in the Fox Cities

Speaking of celebrating successes, I'd like to announce a new initiative from the education team at the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

You might be familiar with our Athlete of the Week poll, but we'd like to acknowledge students of all stripes. That's why we're starting Student of the Week, a new reader poll for the Post-Crescent.

Every week, local public and private schools will nominate high school students for the poll. Readers will then vote in that poll to choose the Student of the Week. The polls will open Mondays and will close Thursdays.

Winners will be announced online on Fridays and in the print edition of the Post-Crescent on Sundays. The first poll will open Monday, Jan. 29, and close at noon Thursday, Feb. 1.

The first Post-Crescent Student of the Week will be announced Friday, Feb. 2.

High school principals, if you have not received information about the Student of the Week contest, please send an email to studentoftheweek@postcrescent.com

