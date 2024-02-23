Post-Dispatch: Changes in federal welfare rules could cost Missouri $90M

ST. LOUIS – Missouri officials are worried new federal welfare rules could cost the state 90-million dollars in funding for programs affecting low-income people.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the rule change is to ensure more federal and state welfare dollars make it to poor families instead of other programs. However, Missouri officials say that could restrict states from spending funds on investigations into child abuse and foster care programs, food banks, and after-school care.

The St. . Louis Area Food Bank says the changes could result in a nearly $2 million cut.

