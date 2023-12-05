Post employee union is trying to keep plant from shutting down next year

LANCASTER − The union representing workers at the Post Consumer Brands plant is trying to keep the plant open.

Company officials last week said it will close the plant by September 2024. The plant employs about 200 workers. The United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers (UE) Locals 718 and 777 supply representation.

“When Post bought the plant, we had high hopes that they would not buy a plant just to shut us down,” Local 777 Vice President Craig Davisson said in a statement. “But we haven’t gotten corporate support for anyone at the facility ever since. They failed us and our families.

"Two and a half years later, we’re losing the paychecks that support our kids and grandkids and will be competing amongst ourselves for the few remaining local jobs. The closure will have a dramatic impact on this community.”

MORE: Post Holdings announces closing of Lancaster cereal plant by September 2024

The company in a statement said the closing "reflects Post's need to reduce capacity in its cereal production network."

Production will move to other Post plants and the company expects to save $23 million to $25 million annually starting in fiscal year 2025.

"We are continually optimizing our network so that we can best serve our customers and consumers," Post Consumer Brands President and CEO Nicolas Catoggio said. "This facility closure enables Post Consumer Brands to continue offering a diversified portfolio of great products at a great value."

The union said the decision came as a shock and that the company experienced a 20%, or $64 million, increase in net profit when compared to the previous year and an overall profit margin of 12%.

The plant is located on the far east side of Lancaster near the Ohio 37 and U.S. 22 intersection. The plant was originally called Ralston-Purina before TreeHouse Foods took over. Post bought it from TreeHouse in June 2021.

At Tuesday's Fairfield County Board of Commission meeting, economic development director Rick Szabrak said the county is ready to help any displaced Post workers with training and finding new jobs.

The union said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Mayor David Scheffler have pledged to work with the union to keep the Post jobs in Ohio.

Local 718 President Eric Walkins said “$23 million is nothing to a corporate giant like Post, but these jobs meant everything to us and supported many in the surrounding communities.”

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Plant union trying to stop Post plant from closing in September 2004